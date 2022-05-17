In an effort to make the RS 5 more of a driver’s car — and more competitive with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG machines — Audi is giving the RS 5 a new Competition package. You get some serious performance goodies — but it all comes at a serious price.

This isn’t one of those appearance-only, all-show-no-go packages popular with automakers. Checking the box for the Competition package should genuinely make the RS 5 an even sportier machine. Available on both the RS 5 Coupe and RS 5 Sportback, the option will set you back $16,100.



Advertisement

While the Competition pack doesn’t change anything about the RS 5’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 444 horsepower, you do get an increased top speed: 188 mph, higher than both the standard RS 5's 155-mph top speed and the Dynamic package’s 174-mph max.

G/O Media may get a commission 31% Off AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator Top up your tires before you drive

Don't risk heading out on the road with tires that are less than perfect. This digital tire inflator gives you an accurate read of your PSI, and lets you top up your tires from home. Buy for $23 at Amazon Advertisement

The Competition package also adds a tuned sport exhaust system with matte black pipes, giving what Audi describes as a “more intense sound.” Rather than go the route of artificially piping the engine sound into the passenger compartment, Audi did the lord’s work, reducing the sound insulation between the engine bay and the interior. Not only does this let in more engine noise, Audi says it shaves 18 pounds out of the car.

The rear sport differential has been tuned for better handling when the car is in Dynamic mode, and Audi says steering in Sport mode is more precise. A software update to the transmission makes for quicker shifts depending on the drive mode, and carbon-ceramic brakes allow the RS 5 to stop six feet shorter from 60 mph. Competition models ride on Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.



Advertisement

The best part of all of this is the factory coilover suspension setup. Along with front and rear sway bars, RS 5s with the Competition package will sit 10 mm lower than standard cars, with another 10 mm of manual adjustment available to owners.



Competition-equipped cars won’t just look like any other RS 5, either. You’ll be able to tell them apart by carbon fiber bits on the front and rear diffusers, under the hood, and on the engine and mirrors along with black Audi badges. There’s also a package-exclusive Sebring Black crystal effect paint.

Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find Nappa leather covering contrast-stitched seats; an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, shift lever and center console; and a special Audi Virtual Cockpit setup.



Advertisement

The RS 5 Competition Package will go on sale in June. Remember, this all wont come cheap. The RS 5 coupe starts at $75,900, and the Sportback at $76,200; adding the Competition package means you’ll be nearing six figures for your RS 5 Competition.

