It’s kind of odd that for a company as influential as NSU was, they have no real modern identity. They were pioneers of Wankel engines and once made little rear-engined Prinz cars that were quite popular, but when they got absorbed into VW in 1969, their identity kind of disappeared. Auto-Union/Audi got swallowed by VW, too, but they got to keep an identity. What gives, VW?
Also, the wheels on that Sport Prinz are adorably tiny.
