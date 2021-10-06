It’s kind of odd that for a company as influential as NSU was, they have no real modern identity. They were pioneers of Wankel engines and once made little rear-engined Prinz cars that were quite popular, but when they got absorbed into VW in 1969, their identity kind of disappeared . Auto-Union/Audi got swallowed by VW, too, but they got to keep an identity. What gives, VW?

Advertisement

Also, the wheels on that Sport Prinz are adorably tiny.