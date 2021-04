Photo : Citroën/Autominded

Citroën’s old ads for the 2CV van variants, called the AZU or the Fourgonnette, were really charming and effective. It’s a simple idea: show the car with all the crap that was managed to be shoved inside it.

Photo : Citroën/Autominded

Do you remember the mid-’90s book Material World buy the photographer Peter Menzel? It showed families outside their homes with all their stuff. These images feel like precursors to that.