Blip: The Greatest Car In The World

I was going through some old notes, and uncovered the following first-impression thoughts of when I was driving a Volkswagen Up GTI, years ago. These have not been edited, though I cannot find a lie here:
- The up GTI is the best thing ever
- Who gives a fuck about the sound
- What it feels like to blow a tire in a foreign country without a spare
- The plaid
- Does the up GTI need performance enhancements like rear wheel disc brakes?
- The auto stop is good
- Never drive in European cities
- The manual gearbox is smooth
- Car won’t let you rev past the redline
- Brake assist on hills is a bit inconsistent but once you learn its rhythms you get used to it
- It probably has too many gears
- The gear suggestion on the dash was bad and ridiculous
- The car really purrs
DISCUSSION
The plaid indeed.