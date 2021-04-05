Blip: The Greatest Car In The World

Photo : Volkswagen

I was going through some old notes, and uncovered the following first-impression thoughts of when I was driving a Volkswagen Up GTI, years ago. These have not been edited, though I cannot find a lie here:

The up GTI is the best thing ever

Who gives a fuck about the sound

What it feels like to blow a tire in a foreign country without a spare

The plaid

Does the up GTI need performance enhancements like rear wheel disc brakes?

The auto stop is good

Never drive in European cities

The manual gearbox is smooth

Car won’t let you rev past the redline

Brake assist on hills is a bit inconsistent but once you learn its rhythms you get used to it

It probably has too many gears

The gear suggestion on the dash was bad and ridiculous