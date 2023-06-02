Citroen 2CV with Supercharged BMW GS1200 Swap || 154Hp/660Kg Classic - Retro Rides 2018

Enter this utterly bananas 2CV hillclimb car. In addition to being slammed to the ground and fitted with tires that are slightly more than palm-width, some mad scientist has thrown out the wheezy French boxer and put in a 1,200-cc engine from a BMW R1200 GS and then strapped a supercharger to it. Yeah, this car now outputs over 150hp – approximately five times that of the stock car.

Even with these racing upgrades, it doesn’t exactly offer nosebleed-inducing performance, but holy hell, does it look rad and like it’s a whole lot of fun to drive up that hill with its column-mounted shifter and roomy cockpit. I would commit large-scale crimes, not even just victimless ones, to drive this thing, but alas, like you, I will have to content myself with watching this video repeatedly.