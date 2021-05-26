Blip: The Hell Are They Looking At In There

What’s in her purse? Is it like a little hamster, sleeping in a little bed? Some rats, fighting? A pool of mercury? A glowing orb? And why is the woman up front the only one who’s immune to the draw of what’s in that bag? Did she put it there? Is she controlling them? And who stole the doors and B-pillar from their Dauphine?
DISCUSSION
Its clearly her stash man. Look at how excited those guys are.