I like this old promo shot for the 1961 Fiat Multipla, because that Multipla seems to be on a track, as in a running track, suggesting that the Multipla driver saw all those people running the same direction and figured, hey, I bet they need a lift.
Advertisement
The intentions were good, you see.
DISCUSSION
What an interesting looking vehicle! I’ve seen the modern (ugly) Multipla with its 3-abreast seating in the front on Top Gear, but I never knew the history of the model.
Does it have three rows of seating in there, or is the second row all the way back like in a London taxi?