Blip

Blip: Is That Who I Think It Is Driving?

Illustration: Ford of Germany

This is a from a Dutch brochure for a German Ford Taunus from 1961, and every one of those facts makes this speculation fairly improbable, but that driver sure does look like Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And that could be Eleanor in the back there, too.

DISCUSSION

factoryhack
factoryhack

“Eleanor, we already knew why Millie is always sitting so close to you. It’s ok."