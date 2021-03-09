Blip: Is That Who I Think It Is Driving?

This is a from a Dutch brochure for a German Ford Taunus from 1961, and every one of those facts makes this speculation fairly improbable, but that driver sure does look like Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And that could be Eleanor in the back there, too.
DISCUSSION
“Eleanor, we already knew why Millie is always sitting so close to you. It’s ok."