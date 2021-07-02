ShopSubscribe
Blip: Hope You Like Masts And Interceptors

I'm pretty sure this is the largest number of masts we've ever had in a Blip, so enjoy

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Photo: Jensen

Today I asked my wife what car I should use for the Blip, and she suggested one of her favorite cars, the handsome, fast Jensen Interceptor. It’s a good choice! Plus, with July 4 coming up, there’s a very American core to the car, in the form of the big Chrysler V8s that made these things move. So, here you go!

