Blip: Hope You Like Masts And Interceptors

Today I asked my wife what car I should use for the Blip, and she suggested one of her favorite cars, the handsome, fast Jensen Interceptor. It’s a good choice! Plus, with July 4 coming up, there’s a very American core to the car, in the form of the big Chrysler V8s that made these things move. So, here you go!
Senior Editor, Jalopnik
