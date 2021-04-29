Blip: Good Picnic Advice

See, now, this family in their lovely 1972 Opel Kadett wagon are being very smart about how they go on a picnic, and took a precaution most families forget: always bring a duplicate of your favorite child, just in case something goes wrong with the first one.
Dad: You are watching them, Georg, yes? Good. You must always watch them...