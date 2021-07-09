ShopSubscribe
Blip: Did You Know This About Bowling Balls

I can't even recall how I ended up here, but I just learned something about bowling balls I never knew

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Image for article titled Blip: Did You Know This About Bowling Balls
Image: Ford of Germany, BowlerX.com

Sure, I threw a German Ford Taunus in there, but I’m not going to lie: this Blip is about bowling balls. Somehow, I never knew they had complex-shaped, often asymmetrical cores inside, made of dense material, like the one on top of the Taunus there (shown in cutaway).

Did everyone know this but me? The variety of core shapes is surprising, and they look like anything from engine parts to pottery to Isamu Noguchi sculptures. Is it possible to extract one from an old ball?

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

rjjablo
Bob

Don’t leave your Bowling Ball in the car all day in the winter and then break it out at the alley

Your Ball will sweat. 