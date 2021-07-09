Blip: Did You Know This About Bowling Balls

Image : Ford of Germany, BowlerX.com

Sure, I threw a German Ford Taunus in there, but I’m not going to lie: this Blip is about bowling balls. Somehow, I never knew they had complex-shaped, often asymmetrical cores inside, made of dense material, like the one on top of the Taunus there (shown in cutaway).

Did everyone know this but me? The variety of core shapes is surprising, and they look like anything from engine parts to pottery to Isamu Noguchi sculptures. Is it possible to extract one from an old ball?