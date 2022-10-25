Lexus has given the ES a few updates for 2023. There’s no full-on redesign yet, but the luxury brand has expanded its F Sport line to include the ES lineup with new design and handling packages.

The current generation ES has been a looker (in my opinion) since it was first introduced in 2018. No longer the luxury Camry that old people drove, the ES developed to bring younger buyers to the brand with the introduction of the edgier, more fun F Sport trim. With Lexus having reshuffled its F and F Sport branding, things are also getting shuffled with the ES, and the expansion has come to include the ES lineup.



Advertisement

The updated F Sport Design packages are available on all trims of the ES: ES 250, ES350 AWD, and the hybrid ES 300h. The basis for the F Sport Design is the ES equipped with the Premium Package. From there it builds on it by adding F Sport Design 19-inch wheels in a gloss black finish, a unique front bumper and grill surround with a rear spoiler topping everything off. Inside you get all the luxury features of the Premium Package. Like a pano roof, rear sunshade, and Mark Levinson sound system.



G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Rooftop Cargo Carrier Double your trunk space.

Weatherproof and leakproof through rain, wind, snow, and even sand, this cargo protects belongings from the elements, just as your trunk would. Buy for $56 at Amazon Advertisement

For those that want a little more fun out of their ES, which would likely be a first, there’s the F Sport Handling package. Only available on the ES 350 and ES 300h, it gets the F Sport Design on the exterior but adds sporty handling, or at least what Lexus says is sporty goodies. There’s custom drive modes that include a Sport+ mode, and an Adaptive variable Suspension tuned by F Sport.

Inside there are aluminum pedals and an F Sport heated steering wheel with Hadori aluminum trim. If you aren’t sure what that is, that’s Lexus’ samurai-inspired aluminum trim it uses in some of its models. The way the aluminum is polished is the same method samurai used to polish the blades of their katana. No, I’m not making this up.



Advertisement

The packages aren’t the only upgrades the ES gets for 2023. There’s a new infotainment system with a larger 12.3-inch display; base cars get a standard eight-inch display. The center console has been redesigned with different cup holder placements and a holder for your cool shades (sunglasses) .



Advertisement

If you’re interested in these ES variants, of course it’s going to cost you. While the base ES 250 AWD and ES 350 starts at $42,490 and the ES 300h starts at $43,690, you will have to pay to play. The ES250/350 F Sport Design starts at $47,075; the ES 350 F Sport Handling at $48,950. The hybrid models are the most pricey, with the ES 300h F Sport Design starting at $48,075 and the ES 300h F Sport Handling at $49,985.

The 2023 ES is set to arrive at dealers this fall.

