A Hot Hatch Desert Road Trip, Restoring a Subaru from the Grand Tour, Testing Summer Tires: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

This week might hit you right in the feels. There’s some great old-school automotive stuff to be found on YouTube this week, a lot of it centered around restoring iconic cars. There’s a great retro review from MotorWeek on the Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback wagon, a Lancia Delta HF Integrale build update, and a desert road trip featuring two sport compact legends. There’s all that and more, so check out this week’s collection of the best automotive videos from YouTube.
The S2000R Honda Never Built
Larry Chen spoke to the Evasive Motorsport about what went into this S2000 restomod and why it was important for them to do it. We’ve briefly covered how great this S2000 build is, but you have to experience the level of detail the tuner shop put into this thing to make it seem as if its a factory mod.
A Retro Review of a Forgotten Wagon
Remember the Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback? If you don’t, MotorWeek’s retro review is here to remind you that it once existed. This week, the long-running TV magazine posted a 2004 review of the Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart, which was a wagon version of the Lancer compact sedan, just adorned with wannabe go-fast bits like sporty wheels and seats with red inserts.
A Build Update for a Legend
Just how many cars does Chris Harris have? I’ve often wondered, but apparently he’s expanded his collection recently with the purchase of a Lancia Delta HF Integrale, and it’s not in the best of shape. This week, Collecting Cars details how Harris and his friend attempted to change a leaking cylinder head on the Integrale. It’s a an eight minute video showing a four hour job, and it’s definitely worth watching.
Lotus Emira Update
One thing I love about Harry’s Garage is that he actually drives his great collection of cars. This week, Harry gives an update on his most recent purchase, the Lotus Emira. So far in six months of ownership, he’s put nearly 5,000 miles on it.
How Summer Tires Get Tested
This week, YOUCAR shows how ADAC, Germany’s Version of The Automobile Club, tests summer tires. Using a two-pillar assessment, the club tests over 50 tires from various manufactures to determine which is best.
The Best Road Trip
Throttle House did something I’ve been meaning to do for a while: Take a road trip through the desert in some cool cars. These weren’t just some cars they borrowed, either. They bought these cars — a 1986 Toyota Corolla AE86 and a 184 VW Rabbit GTI — just for this purpose. Watch as the two ‘80s legends get pushed to the limits in the desert.
Restoring a Subaru WRX STi From the Grand Tour
In an episode of Amazon’s The Grand Tour called “A Scandi Flick,” Richard Hammond drove a Martin Racing Subaru WRX STi while the gang cruised through Scandinavia. A few months later, he bought it. Now, Drive Tribe details how it’s going to be torn apart and restored, because it’s definitely in rough shape under those body panels.
A POV Drive of an Porsche 356 Emory Special
Emory Motorsports has been modding and selling — at over $300,000 a pop — Porsche 356s for a while now. They’re gorgeous cars. This week, Tedward gives us a first-hand view of just how good these 356s look and drive from his point of view.
A Build Breakdown of a Unique BMW 5 Series
Stanceworks used to be the owner of a particularly interesting looking E28 BMW 5 Series. OK. interesting is being generous, because this thing looked like it was straight out of Mad Max. But apparently he sold it back in 2018. This video details why he sold it and everything he did to turn this 5 Series into “Rusty.”
One Wild R35 Nissan GT-R
In another example of just how much power is too much power, That Racing Channel got its hands on an insane R35 Nissan GT-R this week. Making 1,744 hp, I don’t see how anyone could drive this thing without spinning out. But as the video shows, it can be conquered by the right driver.