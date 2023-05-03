A Tuner Shop Built the S2000 R That Honda Should Have

The Honda S2000 won fans the world over during its decade of production run. After Honda stopped making the model, it became the darling of tuners everywhere. Not much could go wrong with a nicely balanced chassis and high revving VTEC engine, b ut for some the power the S2000 made was never enough. Sure, it made 237 horsepower, but you had to rev the hell out of it to get there . But what if Honda had made a version with more power? Sadly, the automaker never did, but YouTuber Larry Chen went to check out a California tuner shop that built the ultimate S2000.

Mike Chang, CEO of Evasive Motorsport based in Cerritos, California, had an idea one night over dinner: to make the ultimate S2000. He and others at the shop were already fans and previous owners of the roadster, b ut they wanted something even better. So they essentially built an all- new S2000.



Taking an existing S2000, Evasive stripped the roadster down to its chassis and rebuilt it. Every panel and surface has been intricately redone and most impressively, done in house. There’s extensive use of carbon fiber, the front fenders have extensions that were widened by 30 millimeters on each side and are carbon fiber, a new front lip has been added on the lower part of the fas cia. In fact, every aero piece seen on the S2000 was custom made specifically for the build. But o f course, the best goodies are under the hood.



A Civic Type R had to lose its life for this S2000 R to live. Evasive took the factory engine from the FK8 Civic Type R, the K20C1, and dropped it into the S2000. Seeing as the engine was never for use in a rear wheel drive platform, the engine had to be custom fitted to the car. Everything from the bell housing to the starter was reworked to make it work. The attention to detail is there as well as Chang says he didn’t want the engine to look aftermarket in the engine bay; it had to look factory spec.



It’ s a beautiful build and props to Evasive Motorsport for taking their time to make it right. Head on over to YouT ube to watch more about this one off Honda S2000R.

