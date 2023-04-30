Group B Restomod, American Monster in the UK, Supra vs. a Raptor R: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

Summer is almost here, which means we’re going to start seeing more interesting, fun vehicles come out of storage to play. We’re seeing more builds people are just getting their hands back on, to the ones putting the finishing touches in time for cruising season. And don’t forget about the track — with unexpected matchups to determine the best or worst, player’s choice.
This week, we’re driving every generation of the Dodge Viper, lapping the ‘Ring in the Alpine A110 R and an old vs new Corvette race, to name a few. But don’t take my word for it, check them out for yourself in this week’s collection of the best automotive videos from YouTube.