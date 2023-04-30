Group B Restomod, American Monster in the UK, Supra vs. a Raptor R: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

Car Culture

Group B Restomod, American Monster in the UK, Supra vs. a Raptor R: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week

This week's videos feature a JDM restoration, an enthusiast's dream automotive swap meet, and a 911 that might have too much power for the street.

By
Lawrence Hodge
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Group B Restomod, American Monster in the UK, Supra vs. a Raptor R: The Best Automotive Videos on YouTube This Week
Screenshot: Mighty Car Mods

Summer is almost here, which means we’re going to start seeing more interesting, fun vehicles come out of storage to play. We’re seeing more builds people are just getting their hands back on, to the ones putting the finishing touches in time for cruising season. And don’t forget about the track — with unexpected matchups to determine the best or worst, player’s choice.

This week, we’re driving every generation of the Dodge Viper, lapping the ‘Ring in the Alpine A110 R and an old vs new Corvette race, to name a few. But don’t take my word for it, check them out for yourself in this week’s collection of the best automotive videos from YouTube.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Richard Hammond’s New Daily Is a Ram TRX

Richard Hammond’s New Daily Is a Ram TRX

This is Richard Hammond’s new 700hp V8 daily driver!

The blokes over at Drive Tribe has been on a bit of an American kick lately. First it was importing a Dodge Charge Hellcat Redeye, and now we get this. Through a company called AEC that imports North American-only Stellantis models to Europe, Richard Hammond will be driving a Ram TRX as his daily. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. Between the huge size of the TRX, the small European streets of the UK, and their much higher fuel prices, he may get over the TRX real quick.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Driving a Restored Lancia Zagato Back to Where It Was Found

Driving a Restored Lancia Zagato Back to Where It Was Found

Taking my Lancia Zagato back to where I first saw it 50 years ago & driving it on my favourite roads

I’ve mentioned before how “Harry’s Garage” is one of my favorite automotive YouTube channels, if not my number one. This week’s video demonstrates why. Half a century ago, Evo Magazine founder Harry Metcalfe saw a Lancia Zagato sitting outside a garage near his parents’ home and bought it. Now over 50 years later, Harry takes that same Lancia, now restored, on a roadtrip back to the garage and spot that turned him into an auto enthusiast.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Driving Every Generation of the Dodge Viper

Driving Every Generation of the Dodge Viper

I Drove Every Dodge Viper

Oh, the sweet beloved Dodge Viper. It’s gone from us now, but that doesn’t stop us from wondering just where the hell did America’s supercar go wrong. This week, Donut Media gets behind the wheel of every Dodge Viper generation, from the first crazy R/T 10 from the early 1990s all the way to the last SRT Vipers, its a generational drive of one of the wildest production cars ever made.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

A Toyota Supra vs. A Ford F-150 Raptor R

A Toyota Supra vs. A Ford F-150 Raptor R

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R (700 HP) vs Toyota GR Supra drag race // THIS vs THAT

I know you’re probably wondering why anyone would put these two cars in a head-to-head race. Don’t worry though, it’s not anything like trying to get a Supra to off road or a Raptor R to drift. This week, the folks at Hoonigan take a Gazoo Racing-tuned Supra — with a few BMW performance parts thrown in — and put it up against the ultimate version of Ford’s off road pickup, the 700-horsepower Raptor R.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

A 997 911 with Monster Power

A 997 911 with Monster Power

1400WHP Porsche Street Ridealong! (FASTEST Porsche We’ve Experienced!)

I don’t know about anyone else, but I’d be pretty damn nervous to be behind the wheel of a 997 Turbo S with over 1,000 horsepower. But “That Racing Channel” didn’t seem to worried, as they took to the streets in a 911 Turbo S that, when run on a dyno, put down 1,403 WHP. Insane.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Fully Restoring a Nissan 180SX

Fully Restoring a Nissan 180SX

Full Build - Restoration of JDM Nissan 180SX

The Nissan 180SX, also known as the Sylvia elsewhere in the world (or S13 if you’re a JDM junkie), has a special place in the hearts of JDM fans. It’s often the foundation for everything from a tuner project to a full-blown professional drift racer. But as the years have gone on and their numbers have dwindled, good examples are getting harder to find. That’s probably why Mighty Car Mods got their hands on a rather rough example and fully restored it to JDM street racing spec in a nearly two hour and forty four minute video.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

The World’s Largest Automotive Swap Meet

The World’s Largest Automotive Swap Meet

Carlisle, World’s Largest Automotive Swap Meet! Spring 2023

Carlisle, Pennsylvania is a rather small borough in southern Pennsylvania. Any other time most people might not think much of it. But every spring it hosts the worlds largest automotive swap meet. Onorato Restorations went to go check out the goods at the swap meet, which featured everything from cars, to every engine part you could imagine and everything in between.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

The Alpine A110 R’s Nurburgring Run

The Alpine A110 R’s Nurburgring Run

(2023) Alpine A110 R : Nürburgring 7"30 BTG with fun

The Alpine A110 is a fantastically capable car that unfortunately we don’t get here in the U.S. If you’re wondering just how good this thing is, check out the ‘Ring run of the A110R track version. It lapped the famous track in just 7:08.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

A Group B Restomod

A Group B Restomod

Driving the Kimera EVO37: The Group B Restomod | Henry Catchpole - The Driver’s Seat

Restomods have been gaining popularity the last few years. And for good reason too: They often turn out better than the original versions of the cars they’re based on. This week, Hagerty got its hands on a restomod done up by Kimera Automobili. The Italian manufacture makes the EVO37, a Group B inspired restomod based on the Lancia 037.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

The C5 Corvette vs. the C8 Corvette

The C5 Corvette vs. the C8 Corvette

Should You Really Spend 5X MORE? C5 vs C8 Chevy Corvette Drag Race, Roll Race, Brake Test!

I can’t believe it’s been 26 years since the Chevy Corvette C5 made its debut. But in that quarter century, has America’s premier sports car really gotten much better? “The Fast Lane Car” wanted to find out so they pitted a stock C5 Corvette against a stock C8 Corvette to see who came out on top in a serious of tests. From drag races to exhaust sounds, it’s late 20th century GM performance engineering against mid 21st century GM performance engineering.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

12 / 12