New cars are great — they use exotic components and tech straight from sci-fi movies. The can also be more economical and are often packed with creature comforts like heated seats and air conditioning.

But what if you want something that harkens back to a simpler time? Something focused on driving that can be fixed with a hammer? Then you might be in the market for something a bit more “old school.”

Describing a car as “old school” can mean a lot of things. It could be that the car has the ability to cut you off from the outside world because of a lack of connected tech or simply because you become so engaged in the pursuit of driving. Or, it could be a vehicle that is simply old fashioned in its build and performance.

There are cars that try to be “old school”, like the rebooted Land Rover Defender. But, despite the Defender’s retro-inspired stylings, its on-board computers, complex driver assist and interior luxuries make it a million miles from the original Landy that it replaces.

Instead, look to something decidedly dated like the Dodge Challenger. Sure it’s muscle car styling has been brought into the 21st century, but it runs on a soon-to-be-obsolete rumbling Hemi engine and an ancient chassis that was old when the car was introduced in 2008. It’s one that is certainly getting on a bit in years . But being “old school” isn’t a bad thing, and if you want to let me hoon a metallic purple Challenger for a few hours, I’d still be delighted.

But what do you think is a car that’s packed full of anachronisms? For today’s question, we want to know what you think is the most “old school” car on sale today.