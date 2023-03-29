All the Automakers That Also Make Electric Bikes

All the Automakers That Also Make Electric Bikes

Automakers around the world are working to meet electrification goals by branching out into e-bikes.

Owen Bellwood
A photo of a Jeep-branded electric bike.
Time to take the Jeep out for a spin.
Photo: QuietKat

Electric bikes are so hot right now, and that’s leading all manner of companies to hop onboard the two-wheeled hype train. From established bike brands to exciting new startups, everyone is shipping battery-powered bikes these days, even automakers.

So, after uncovering the reason why so many car companies have started building electric bikes, we thought it was time to find out just how many were getting involved in the two-wheeled space. And, I must say, I was shocked by how many traditional car brands are attaching their names to e-bikes. Everyone from Hummer to Porsche is getting involved in e-bikes, it seems.

So here’s our roundup of every automaker that’s currently working on an electric bike. And, if you know of one we’ve missed, let us know in the comments section below.

Mercedes

Mercedes

A photo of a black and blue Mercedes e-bike next to a Formula E car.
Photo: Mercedes.

Price: $3,450+

Mercedes offers a range of electric bikes that were created in partnership with its Formula E team, which it has since sold to McLaren after it pulled out of the sport. But, the bikes are still available in four different flavors: Silver Arrows, Silver Arrows Sport, Formula E and Championship.

The bikes can cover up to 75 miles per charge, and the top-tier Championship Edition model can even run up to 28 mph.

Jeep

Jeep

A photo of someone riding a green Jeep e-bike.
Photo: QuietKat

Price: $5,499

For its electric bike offering, Jeep partnered with American mountain bike builder QuietKat to build a rugged, go-anywhere off-roader. The bikes, which are available with 750 watt or 1,000 watt motors, come with full suspension, fat tires and a range of up to 44 miles per charge.

Porsche

Porsche

A photo of a man riding a black and white Porsche e-bike.
Photo: Porsche

Price: $11,750

Porsche is one of the companies that has gone all in on e-bikes in recent years. At the top of its stack of bikes is the Porsche eBike Sport, a full-suspension monster that packs in a mid-drive motor, carbon fiber frame and hydraulic brakes.

On the Porsche eBike Sport, you’ll also find an 11-speed electronic Shimano XT shifter, to give you buttery smooth gear changes. I wholeheartedly love electronic shifters.

More Porsche

More Porsche

A photo of people high fiving after riding their Greyp e-bikes.
Photo: Greyp

Price: $3,453+

Porsche’s other e-bike offering comes through Croatian bike builder Greyp, in which it took a controlling stake back in 2021. Greyp is known for its mountain bikes packed with connected tech, meaning it can track your speed, position and other metrics while riding.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson

A photo of someone riding a Serial 1 mountain bike.
Photo: Serial 1

Price: $3,799+

American motorcycle builder Harley-Davidson has a whole other company dedicated to its electric bike offering. Dubbed Serial 1, the company currently offers five different bikes designed for city-center riding, mountain biking or a bit of both. The bikes each use mid-mounted motors that can manage up to 28 mph depending on the model.

Peugeot

Peugeot

A photo of a grey Peugeot e-bike.
Photo: Peugeot Cycles

Price: $1,294+

Before it started building cars, French automaker Peugeot was known for making some pretty nifty bicycles. Now, as well as making cars, it makes some pretty nifty electric bicycles.

Peugeot Cycles, which is technically a separate company to the Peugeot that makes cars, offers everything from folding bikes to sleek road bikes, each with their own battery-powered boost.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen

A photo of a black and white Volkswagen cargo bike.
Photo: Volkswagen

Price: N/A

It’s not just car and bike makers that are getting into e-bikes; van builders are as well. Case in point, the latest and greatest concept vehicle from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, a battery-powered cargo bike. The Cargo e-Bike of the future from VW can trundle around town at 15 mph and and carry a payload of up to 460 pounds. Sadly, we’re still waiting for this one to hit our local bike stores.

Polestar

Polestar

A photo of a white Polestar electric moped.
Photo: Polestar

Price: $5,300

Swedish EV maker Polestar has also dabbled in two-wheeled creations. The company previously offered a swanky mountain bike in partnership with fellow Swedes Allebike and outlined ambitions to create an electric model with the brand. While we wait for that to materialize, the automaker has also been busy building limited-edition models with electric motorcycle builder Cake.

Audi

Audi

A photo of a grey Audi e-bike next to a blue electric car.
Photo: Audi

Price: $9,600

Audi says that its all-electric mountain bike was inspired by the design of its RS Q e-tron Dakar rally racer. The bike, which is available in three sizes, comes with a 250 watt motor from Brose, as well as full suspension, which features more than seven inches of travel on the front forks.

Ducati

Ducati

A photo of a black and red Ducati folding bike.
Photo: Ducati

Price: $1,800+

Another company familiar with life on two wheels is Italian motorcycle maker Ducati. For its range of e-bikes, the company decided it would tackle almost every bike category going, and opted to build folding e-bikes, electric mountain bikes and sleek road-ready racers. There are some impressive machines in the range, which starts from around $1,800.

Hummer

Hummer

A photo of a Hummer EV next to an electric bike.
Photo: Recon Power Bikes

Price: $3,999

For its electric bike, newly green GM brand Hummer partnered with American outfit Recon Power Bikes, which is known for making a range of military-inspired e-bikes. The Hummer e-bike has all-wheel-drive, thanks to a pair of hub motors, and adjustable suspension up front. It also weighs 93 pounds, making it almost 100 times lighter than the car that inspired it.

Toyota

Toyota

A photo of a red and black Toyota cargo bike.
Photo: Douze Cycles

Price: N/A

Toyota will hop firmly on the two-wheeled hype train later this year, when its first electric cargo bike launches. The model, which has been built in partnership with e-bike experts Douze, will launch at the carmaker’s French showrooms from September 2023.

Skoda

Skoda

A photo of a black and green Skoda electric bike.
Photo: Skoda

Price: N/A

Czech carmaker Skoda has been dabbling in e-bikes for a few years now, and the latest offering is the wild-looking concept bike you see here. The concept features all the usual suspects: rear hub motor, top speed of 28 mph and hydraulic brakes, but it also comes with a built-in light at the front and rear, as well as anti-lock-brakes, which sounds fancy.

Yamaha

Yamaha

A photo of two people riding Yamaha electric bikes.
Photo: Yamaha

Price: $3,099+

As well as motorcycles, saxophones and speed boat engines, Yamaha also make e-bikes, a move that will probably surprise nobody. Yamaha’s range of e-bikes available in the US includes two category three models, the Wabash RT and the CrossCore RC. Each incorporates a 500-watt-hour lithium-ion battery into the downtube, which is paired with a 500-watt motor.

BMW

BMW

A photo of a pale blue BMW electric bike.
Photo: BMW

Price: $2,330+

If you’re in the market for a BMW bike you’re in luck, as the German automaker has a whole heap of them. There are traditional “analog” models, and two electric hybrid models. The top tier BMW Active Hybrid E-Bike comes with a 600-watt-hour lithium-ion battery and Brose mid-drive motor, while the BMW Urban Active Bike runs on a hub motor at the rear.

