Over the years, companies like Honda, Lamborghini and Ford have become pretty good at making cars. They’ve built their names around this ability to put together a decent set of wheels. But sometimes, a company can get bored of making cars and might be tempted to try its hand at something else, like building electric bikes or stuffing sausages.



And this got us thinking about all the strange, non-car things that automakers have built over the years. It turns out that there are a lot more experimental product development ideas than you might think.

We rooted through the history books to uncover some of the most interesting product tangents your favorite car brands have taken over the years. So, sit back, relax and enjoy a whole heap of random stuff that car firms have made over the past 100 years.