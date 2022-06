Rightly so, Honda has earned itself a reputation for churning out some quality products across a raft of different sectors. But in a history that spans more than 75 years, not everything can have been a hit, can it?



To find out, we turned to you and asked what are some of the worst things Honda has ever made. Across its bikes, cars and components, you came back with a Ridgeline- load of suggestions. Here are some of the worst offenders.