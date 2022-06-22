Planes, trains and automobiles – over the year, Honda has taken a crack at building them all. As well as robots, jet skis and a bunch of other stuff. But not everything it’s made has been as successful and iconic as the humble Super Cub. So, what is the worst thing this Japanese marvel has ever cooked up?



Since 1946, Honda has been churning out a whole host of engine-powered creations. What started with a rickety-looking motorized bicycle called the Honda Type-A has since blossomed into a portfolio that covers power tools, marine products, aircraft and even the cute-as-heck Asimo robot.

But in the 76 years since its foundation, what mistakes have there been for the Japanese powerhouse?

In the car world, it’s easy to poke fun at the leak-prone Del Sol S from 1993. And the woefully unreliable 1988 Prelude SI might also be worthy of a mention here as well.

Away from cars you’ve also got every Honda-powered lawnmower you see out in the suburbs, which might grind your gears every time they’re fired up. Or, you might instead be firmly against the performance of its marine outboard motors.

There was also that time the firm tried to make a mountain bike with a gearbox, its seemingly endless development of the HondaJet and all the motorbikes it churned out over the years. And, who can forget the Formula 1 engine Honda built for McLaren in 2015? That was a real shocker that took the company a while to bounce back from.

So, head to the comments section below and let us know your picks for the worst things Honda has ever made. We’ll round up some of the top offenders in a slideshow tomorrow.