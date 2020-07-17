Dead: Honda Fit

Photo : Honda

The Honda Fit is getting discontinued in the U.S., alongside the Civic coupe and the manual Accord. Which has me, a Honda Fit owner, feeling a little emotional, so forgive me when I say get bent, Honda.

The Fit will continue to be available overseas. The fourth-generation just debuted last year, and when Honda also said then that the new Fit may or may not be coming to the U.S., you could see where all of this was headed.

The elimination of the Accord manual (take rate: 1 percent) and Civic coupe (six percent of Civic sales here) are less surprising. The Fit, on the other hand, was absolutely the best at what it did in its segment, compared to competitors like the Chevy Sonic (also dead), Toyota Yaris (also dead), Chevy Spark, Kia Rio, Hyundai Accent (on its way out), and Chevy Spark.

From Automotive News:

“We are discontinuing one car, but for us the real story is how committed we are to our core car products,” said Gary Robinson, assistant vice president of product planning. “We’re going to be very much focused on the Civic and the Accord, which effectively created the image of the Honda brand in the U.S.” Robinson said important changes are coming for Civic — which helped establish the Honda brand in the U.S. during the early 1970s, and the Accord sedan, a perennial top seller since the 1980s — without offering any details. The Civic will be redesigned for the 2022 model year, and the Accord is due for a midcycle freshening for 2021. Likewise, the HR-V is coming to the end of its life cycle, with the first generation introduced for 2016.

Base models of the Honda HR-V and Civic will now be the entry point for new Honda buyers; those are each over $4,000 more in price. At this rate next year the subcompact segment will consist of the Mitsubishi Mirage, and the Mitsubishi Mirage only.