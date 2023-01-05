Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mobility

Cake Finally Made an E-Bike You Can Ride Without a License

Swedish bike maker Cake cut its teeth building electric motorcycles, but now it’s got a pedal assist e-bike in the works.

By
Owen Bellwood
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A photo of a Cake electric bike electric bike leaning against a door.
The Cake Åik: No license necessary.
Photo: Cake

Electric bikes are cool and there are some very clever people doing some fun stuff in the sector. One such brand making a fleet of pretty sleek machines is Swedish bike builder Cake, which made a name for itself with some industrial-inspired electric motorbikes and mopeds. But now, the company has unveiled its first pedal-assist e-bike.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
01:42
Now playing
VanMoof S3 E-Bike Review: Can it Convince a Hardcore Cyclist?
June 1, 2022
01:28
Now playing
What's Better Than an E-Bike? An E-Trike
December 9, 2022

The new Cake bike was unveiled at CES in Las Vegas this week, and it looks like a monster. Called the Åik, the new bike is part of Cake’s :Work series of models, which are designed for hauling stuff around town all day.

As such, the Åik can cover up to 224 miles on a single charge and can carry up to 360 pounds of luggage across storage racks on the front and back. Impressive stuff.

Advertisement
A profile photo of the Cake Aik e-bike.
I like this color.
Photo: Cake

The bike is designed around a modular aluminum frame that keeps the familiar styling of Cake’s other models, like the Makka work bike.

G/O Media may get a commission
Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar
Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar

Lift it up
Has seven different weight settings in 10lb increments between 20 and 80 lbs, is easy to use and switch between, comes with a standard barbell and a proper curl bar, and is designed to specifically save space.

Advertisement

To power the Åik, Cake installed a 100 Nm center motor that can gives it a top speed of 20mph. Out the box, the bike is fitted with a 750 Wh battery pack, but it has the capacity to carry up to two more packs to give it a total of 2,250 Wh to give it that impressive range.

The Åik also has belt drive that runs through a gearbox mounted to the rear wheel. And, it’s fitted with front and rear hydraulic disc brakes that can bring you to a complete stop.

Advertisement
A photo of someone riding a Cake e-bike on the street.
I’d like my future to look like this, please.
Photo: Cake

It’s a pretty neat package, that’s all finished off in Cake’s signature blue shade. Lovely stuff.

Advertisement

I’ve been a fan of Cake’s bikes for a while now. But, because I don’t have any kind of motorbike license, they’ve been the forbidden fruit of the e-bike world. Thankfully, the Åik is Cake’s first pedal-assist model, which means that it’s a Class 2 e-bike that you don’t need a license to ride it here in America.

Sadly, the price of all that pedal-assist loveliness might prove to be the next hurdle I have to overcome.

Advertisement

The Åik will start shipping in May, when prices will start at $6,470. If you want the full 200-mile spec, that price jumps to $9,140, but you also get extra luggage racks and a set of lights.

Beyond CarsMobility