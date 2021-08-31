The electric motorbike company known for its strangely attractive Swedish designs and flexible use cases has a third bike joining the lineup tomorrow, which it has been teasing on social media this week. The new bike is a smaller, lighter, and presumably less expensive model than its range topping Kalk dirtbike or Ösa city scooter. While Cake hasn’t said much about the bike it’s pretty easy to tell that the new machine will be called Makka, and will feature a tiny modular battery, foot trays rather than pegs, and a step-through e-bike-style frame.

Advertisement

The bike won’t officially launch until tomorrow, but Cake has already launched the pre-order site and forgot to remove the full image of the bike until after it has been made public. That’s where I got the above screenshot. Simply searching Cake Makka on the google machine led me to the mini-sites for the Makka Flex and something called the Makka Bundle. Cake has already stated that it will be launching “four new bikes” tomorrow, which I can only imagine means these are two of the four different variants of Makka to be made available.



While neither mini-site currently lists pricing for the new machine, the pre-order link is available with a $500 non-refundable deposit. Even if you click the order now button, you’re met with no further information about how much the final cost of the machine will be. International shipping directly to your door, however is a seemingly reasonable $350, how

This is how Cake describes the Makka: “ Ösa’s little sibling, a light, practical and fun electric scooter for urban environments. The lower price point makes it more accessible than any other Cake bike so far, without compromising on functionality or style.”

The Ösa’s starting price of $7,500 is hardly a small one, so there is plenty of room underneath that for a less expensive city e-bike with fewer features. Based on Cake’s other products, the Makka will still be quite expensive, however. I’d be surprised if this comes in under $4,500. If you value the interesting aesthetics of the Makka more than money, it could be the right bike for you, however.

Based on the specs writ large on the side of the battery, this won’t be a super impressive machine in terms of power or range. With just 1.5 kWh of battery life, one fewer than offered on the lesser Ösa Lite model, I’d expect range in the 30 miles range, which is probably enough for most errand running. Even still, I’m sure Americans will shout about how that isn’t enough range to visit their grandmother in South Dakota once a year, or it won’t work for their 367 mile daily commute across central Texas. The Ösa uses a 5.4 horsepower belted motor to drive the rear wheel, but the Makka is clearly a cheaper hub motor, probably with significantly less power. Don’t expect the same 30 mph top speed as the Ösa.

Advertisement

Cake says it is aiming to deliver the Makka in early 2022, and will be making deliveries in the order they were received. If you want to take a gamble on the Makka, you could order one tonight to get ahead of tomorrow’s rush.