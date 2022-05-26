With its Z34 package and quad-cam V6 engine, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Lumina isn’t your ordinary mid-sized Chevy classic front driver. Let’s see if the price is out of the ordinary as well.

When Mazda introduced the Miata, it created a fun car for the masses. In return, those masses anointed the model with the type of fealty usually reserved for cult leaders and people who can open really tight jars. The 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata we looked at yesterday represented the car’s first iteration, which i s the least powerful of the line but does sport pop-up headlamps — the only model to do so — which naturally makes it the best of the bunch. Being the best, along with having low miles and a pleasing presentation, went a long way in tempering responses to the Miata’s $13,500 asking price. The result was a solid 60 percent Nice Price win.

When brand-spanking new, yesterday’s Miata targeted a specific audience of car buyers; those seeking something that had originally been offered in numbers by the likes of the British and Italian car industry, but which at the time was on its last legs. Mazda brought the small sports car back from the brink and has been keeping the flame alive ever since. In that same early to mid-1990s era , you could have laid down your hard-earned cash on (or more likely financed at a crazy-high interest rate) something like this 1993 Chevy Lumina Z34.

The Lumina was Chevy’s mid-size family car of the ’90s, having taken over the role from the earlier Celebrity and carrying the to rch through to 2001. While the Celebrity had previously been offered in wagon, four- and two-door models, the Lumina paired that down to just a sedan and coupe. That coupe would later morph into the reborn Monte Carlo, letting the Lumina’s light fade out with just a single model. Before that happened, however, Chevy gave the Lumina some pretty big balls to play with.

This Z34 edition is the sportiest of Luminas (Lumini?). It’s s ort of the Chevelle SS of its era. What puts the meat behind the standard Lumina’s potatoes is a major upgrade in the mechanicals, including a 210 horsepower 3.4 liter 32-valve V6 engine, a tauter FE3 suspension, and four-wheel disc brakes. A Getrag five-speed was available on the model , however, this car rocks the 4T60 four-speed automatic.

Wrapping that all up is a body that feature s revised bumpers, grille, and rockers, along with a rear spoiler and vents i n the hood so the engine can get the weather report firsthand. Model-specific alloys rounded out the appearance part of the package.

The interior of the Z34 also saw some upgrades, featuring handsome bolstered bucket seats and a leather-wrapped three-spoke sport wheel.

Just like yesterday’s Miata, this Lumina comes to us in seemingly excellent shape and with very few miles under its belt. Per the ad, t hat total is a mere 49,750. That very same ad also touts the car as being “MECHANICALLY A1” Updates noted include a new A/C compressor and, oddly enough a K&N cold air intake. Luckily, the factory box is provided in the trunk for easy retrofit should the brim of your cap not be flat enough for the K&N unit.

The car presents in Bright Aqua over a gray cloth interior and while the seller advises that the paint isn’t perfect, it looks good enough in the pics. The interior is claimed to be very clean, with just some wear on the floor mats to detract from the overall appearance . Apparently, w hat allowed the car to last so long in such nice shape was a life spent in a private collection. Per the ad, the car’s history includes a long stint in that collection during which time it was only driven sporadically.

Now it’s back in the game with a clean title and the seller’s claim that it would make a great weekend cruiser or comfortable daily driver.

With all that in mind, let’s now discuss this Lumina’s $7,500 asking price. The seller says that’s negotiable, but we’re not here to hassle, we’re here to judge! So judge away.

What do you think, is this hot Lumina worth that $7,500 asking? Or, does it seem like paying that much wouldn’t be a very bright idea?

You decide!

Long Island, New York, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Whatsupdohc for the hookup!

