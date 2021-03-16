Photo : Craigslist

The present owner of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Ford F-150 claims to be selling it in order to get something smaller. Let’s check out this classic hauler and see if we would say the same thing about the price.

Advertisement

It is generally considered that in the early ’70s, small cars from the big American automakers were almost universally bad. Chrysler fared the best, choosing to import its subcompact entrants from England and Japan before cranking out its own half-competent home-grown offering. By contrast, Ford shunned its own ready stock of European small cars for the domestic Pinto, a roach-like car that gained a reputation for immolation when hit from behind. General Motors, however, took the cake. Even the Ford’s rep for turning into a car-becue couldn’t outweigh the multitude of mortal sins that GM wrapped up and sold as the Chevrolet Vega.

Time has not been kind to the Vega either, and like Hawthorne’s Hester Prynne, the 1976 Chevy Vega Nomad we looked at yesterday wore the stigma of the model’s tainted history. It suffered as well from a lot of wear and tear, especially inside, where certain parts ( likely unobtainable) look to be long past their prime. In the end, the Nomad’s uniqueness and rarity couldn’t overcome its reputation, condition and a $5,500 asking price. That all resulted in the car dropping in a resounding 88 percent No Dice loss.

If American carmakers haven’t always been competent at making small cars, solace can at least be taken in their ability to make full-size pickups. Americans are so good at making trucks that Ford’s F-series has reigned as sales king here in the States seemingly since Jesus was a journeyman.

Photo : Craigslist

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout. NordVPN

This 1995 F-150 Long Bed is an example from one of those best- selling years. This is a standard cab truck with the long 8-foot box in back. It’s painted in Electric Red with the color extending to the grille, headlamp surrounds and bumpers for a subtly custom look. That’s belied somewhat by the simple steel wheels and plain-Jane out side mirrors. It all looks reasonably clean, showing only some minor dings and dents here and there, and it wears tires with plenty of tread. Adding to that overall clean appearance is a tailgate that has been denuded of badging. This is a half-ton truck and it carries a full-size receiver and hitch below the back bumper for any light-duty towing needs.

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

I’m not sure if there is a law requiring it, but it does seem natural on any older pickup to pop open a door and see one of those saddle blanket-style seat covers on the bench seat. This Ford meets that expectation. There’s room for three in here, and while the back glass doesn’t open, there are vent wings in the doors for catching some breeze. It’s otherwise a pretty rudimentary space with manual-crank windows and nothing more than a rubber mat on the floor. Still, what more do you need on those occasional home center runs?

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

The odometer reads 152,000 miles, and those have been made possible by a 4.9-liter, 150-horsepower OHV six and four-speed E4OD automatic. That’s a pretty rock solid duo and one that with proper care and feeding, should have many miles left. According to the ad, that’s supported by a new alternator, tie rods and a fresh set of brakes. The title is clean and the air-conditioner is claimed to blow cold.

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

You might ask, then, why is the present owner seeking to be rid of this seemingly tidy and worry-free truck? The seller explains in the ad that she’s not keen to sell the truck but simply needs something smaller.

Fair enough. What we now need to decide is whether getting something smaller also means getting the $7,000 the seller is asking for this F150. What do you think, does this truck seem to be worth that as it sits? Or, is that too much to take the sales crown?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

Daytona Beach, Florida, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to FDan B. for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

