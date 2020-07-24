Photo : Facebook Marketplace

The seller of today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Geo calls the custom beast “Truccar” and says it needs nothing aside from rear tires. That may still prove a sticking point as there are four of them on this dually. Could that make its asking price a bridge too far?

The first human heart transplant took place in 1967 at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa. Car geeks scoff that that achievement sice automotive heart transplants had preceded people-ticker replacements by decades, and prove a popular pastime to this very day.

As evidence, yesterday’s candidate was a 2006 Audi A4 that had been upgraded to almost S4 status by, among other things, the installation of a twin-turbo 2.7-litre V6 under its hood. Much like a human heart transplant, that breathed new life into the car and made for an interesting ride. Unfortunately for the seller, it didn’t prove $8,900 interesting, and the car fell in a sizable 71 percent Crack Pipe loss. Wow, heartless, you guys .

Photo : Facebook Marketplace

Hey, when was the last time you were at the Circus? You know, people swinging on the trapeze, lion tamers, cotton candy, and the clowns? Yep, always the clowns. I freaking hate clowns.

However, should you be fortunate enough not to suffer from coulrophobia as do I, then you probably wouldn’t mind the idea of driving around in a car so twee it looks like at any moment it might stop and disgorge 20 or more brightly-adorned jesters. Hopefully, they won’t eat you.

Photo : Facebook Marketplace

One such car is this 1993 Geo Metro. Its obvious role as clown car is evidenced twofold- it’s incredibly tiny, and it’s been converted into a comically madcap dually pickup truck which is just plain nuts.

A four-tire back end is usually added to increase a vehicle’s load capacity, spreading the weight over a greater tire area and hence offering greater towing or carrying capacity. Seeing as the bed in this Geo has the capacity of a thimble the flare-capped quartet back there are obviously just for show.

Photo : Facebook Marketplace

The rest of the custom car is just as nuts, with a paint job inspired by a green highlighter and diamond-plate running boards connecting the front and expanded-role rear arches. All the work looks to actually have been professionally—or at least competently—done, despite its truly bizarre end result.

The backend carries custom pin-striping and a number of curious naming choices. On the left is TRUCCAR which sort of makes sense. On the right is DWSS which is less far less obvious. In the very middle, between the tail-lamps, it says “Chevy” in Cheers-like script, which this being a Geo makes no sense at all.

Photo : Facebook Marketplace

The interior appears to be completely stock if truncated. The grey plastic and cloth is cheap and sad but seems to have some life left in it. There is a big ON/OFF switch added on the dash that is intriguing. What do you suppose that does?

Power—if you can call it that—comes from Suzuki’s 1-litre SOHC triple. That offers up 55 horsepower and 58 lb-ft of torque, and isn’t as rev-happy as its size might lead you to believe . A disappointing quantity of those ponies will be sapped by the three-speed automatic that’s been paired with the three-pot . At least the engine will be fun to look at since it too has gained some green accents on the cam cover and air cleaner housing. Everything else in here looks appreciably stock and a bit comical as the battery appears bigger than the engine it juices .

Photo : Facebook Marketplace

The seller says the tiny trucklet comes with “zero issues” but then notes that the rear tires are bald and that one or more of them suffers from a slow leak. There are but 63,000 miles on the car so obviously it was never part of a “traveling” circus. Seeing as it’s advertised on Facebook Marketplace which doesn’t implicitly post title status we’ll have to leave that factor to our collective imagination.

What we don’t have to imagine is the price, which is $2,500 or trade. What exactly would you trade for this, a squirt of seltzer or a pie in the face? I don’t know, what do clowns value in today’s topsy-turvy world?

It’s probably best that we stick to the cash and doing so, it’s now time for you to vote on whether this custom Geo is worth that $2,500 asking. What do you say, could this obvious clown car be a serious deal at that price? Or, for that much, is it no laughing matter ?

You decide!

Facebook Marketplace out of Riverton, WY, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to John Schneeman, Luke Alberghini, dogisbadob, and Andrew Horn for the hookup!

