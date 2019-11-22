At $18,500, Would You Toy With The Idea Of Buying This Streetable 1989 Geo Tracker Dragster?

If you’re familiar with the phrase “win on Sunday, sell on Monday” then you might very well be the target audience for today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Geo dragster. Let’s find out of this crazy quarter-miler’s price makes it a deal any day of the week.

Yesterday’s 2004 Audi TT Quattro convertible proved the rare instance where the comments and the voting were at odds. The former was filled with admonitions against Audis of a certain age, and complaints about the model itself. Despite that panoply of negativity, the voting actually found the car’s $6,900 asking acceptable, coming in at a 71 percent Nice Price win.

Advertisement

You could also apply that dichotomy between intention and action to today’s custom 1989 Geo Tracker. The current owner notes in the ad that the truck was modified to be a drag racer by a previous titleholder. That individual switch ed out the milque t oa st Suzuki drivetrain for an uncrated 355 CID Dart V8 and a modded 700R4 automatic, with all that riding on an Art Morrison frame with independent front suspension.

That’s a lot of work towards a singular goal, but according to the current owner, that ambition was never fully fulfilled as the truck has yet to actually face a christmas tree .

Advertisement

That dream being over, the current owner has converted the truck to street use. It does appear to have all the necessary goods to go out in public, even seemingly working heat.



There’s a lot to like about both the original Frankensteinian drag build and the work done to achieve its current street state. The Dart V8 runs four-bolt mains and forged pistons that make a low 7.5:1 compression ratio. That’s set to accommodate the 162 cubic inch B&M supercharger that sits, Mad Max-style between the heads.



Advertisement

The whole thing is said to make 600 horsepower and in the words of the seller is, “not for the faint of heart.”

The installation looks professional too, and you can see some nice detailing like the notching in the fender liner where one snaking header pipe required extra room. Power goes to the road through a 9-inch Ford rear end and wide-ass tires that are mounted on alloy wheels so deep dished the lugs are probably in a separate time zone.

Advertisement

The bodywork sports both some custom silver over electric green paint and the two-piece hardtop for the convertible. Inside, there are two scoops of Recaro and a fresh carpet for the floor. A full cage surrounds the passenger space and provides anchorage for the five-point harnesses that run through the seats . A custom dash houses a modicum of gauges and sits behind what is arguably the car’s one questionable attribute: a Grant steering wheel.

Advertisement

That cheap seats element aside, there’s practically nothing that seems cheesy or half-assed in this build. The fuel cell and battery behind the seats look to have been reasonably well thought out and there’s even a built-in maintainer for the 12-volt.

Advertisement

The ad notes 802 miles on the clock, and as it’s been admitted that the truck has never really turned a wheel in anger you can bet that those weren’t achieved a quarter-mile at a time. With a new owner, it could potentially finally fulfill that destiny and get turned into a dragster. Either that or just a weekend knockabout for hitting Cars & Caffeine or just being the coolest parent in the pickup line at school. With this Tracker, the world is truly your supercharged oyster.

Advertisement

Unless you get them on dollar night, oysters can be expensive, and at $18,500 this Tracker isn’t chicken feed either. By the way, is anyone else getting hungry?

It’s now incumbent upon you to decide this Tracker’s fate. Is it worth that $18,500 asking to gain what’s little more than a toy? Or, does this quarter-miler meed to shave off a quarter of its price?

Advertisement

You decide!



Advertisement

Seattle, WA Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Brian R for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOCP. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.