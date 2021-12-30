Not only does today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mustang have a 5.0, but the ad claims that engine to have been very recently rebuilt. Let’s see if this seemingly clean GT is priced to clean up in our vote.

With a 65 percent Nice Price win for its $4,500 asking price, yesterday’s 1982 Renault Le Car rightfully deserved a French toast. Not all of the comments were quite so complementary, though, with many claiming the Renault to be a booby trap waiting to spring on an unwary new owner. That would be unfortunate, since parts availability for the old Le Car isn’t the best here in the U.S.

Should you want an old car that either offers ready access to repair and replacement parts, or that has already had many parts replaced, you could do far worse than to hitch your wagon to this 1993 Ford Mustang GT.

Why is the Fox-body Mustang such an easy car to repair and maintain? Well, first off, Ford built a metric shit-ton of them over the years. It’s also a model that shares a lot of its underpinnings and driveline pieces with a whole slew of other FoMoCo products so your local parts place should have just about every major component in stock. J unk yards across the nation are filled with donor cars for the parts they can’t or won’t carry.

That’s not to say that this 167,000 mile Mustang has any major (or even minor) needs at the moment. Before we get into that, let’s take a moment to pour out a 40 for the five-barrel mechanical odometer. Does any car still carry such an antiquated gauge? According to the ad, this Mustang’s mileage means that it has rolled its odometer over once giving the current (and second time) reading of 67,000 miles. Maybe back in the day you were supposed to notch the dash for every 100K you turned?

Ok, now that we’ve gotten that little screed out of the way, let’s take a look at this h ot hatchback ’Stang and all the parts that it now possesses that weren’t there when it left the factory. The list provided in the ad is long and comprehensive, detailing updates and wear-related replacements for pretty much every portion of the car. Perhaps most notable of those is the .30-over rebuild given to the engine.

Along with the fatter pistons, the displacement-bumped mill has gained high-flow aluminum cylinder heads, a high pressure fuel system, more capable intake and exhaust, and a bunch of additional kibbles and bits to make sure nothing got left out. According to the ad, a ll this work was completed by a machine shop over just this past summer. That seems like a very rewarding COVID project.

As noted, the rest of the car has seen a lot of love too. I won’t go into retelling the tale since the seller does an admirable job in the ad, but suffice to say it certainly seems comprehensive, right down to the removal of the rear wing so the body could be cleaned beneath before new hardware was used to bolt the aero-aide back in place.

That all ends up with a pretty tidy-looking machine. The paint seems passable in the pictures, and the seller says it’s a re-spray. It is a two-stage job and the seller notes that the outer layer is giving up the ghost in places. All the trim is in place and the car rolls on aftermarket Cobra-style turbines masking four-lug hubs.

The cabin has seen some love too, and has a new center console featuring cup holders and a USB port so you won’t feel like you’re living in a cave every time you drive it. The seller claims the Ruby Red interior to be a one-year-only color but I’m not validating that and I’ve seen plenty of Mustangs with some sort of red cabin trim so I don’t know how big a deal that might be. What I do appreciate is the instrument cluster picture showing the car running with every gauge reading in the normal range and showing a full tank of gas. Fun fact, showing a near-empty gas tank on your for-sale car can turn some people off.

The title is clean, the car passes state safety inspection, and the seller says that it’s “completely TURN-KEY” for a new owner. Of course, if you’re the kind of person looking for a light project car, this might not be your cup of ’Stang since it doesn’t seem to need very much. If, however, you just want a simple get in and go fun car, this looks to be a pretty decent choice.

That may change when we consider the GT’s $15,000 asking price. Is that what decent Foxstangs are going for these days? Maybe so, but I guess that’s exactly what we’re here to find out. What do you say, is this well-kept Mustang worth that $15,000 asking? Or, does that price reflect far more than the sum of its parts list?

You decide!

Washington DC Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to FauxShizzle for the hookup!

