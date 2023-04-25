At $14,995, Is This 1995 Audi S6 Avant Worth a High Five?

At its ever-advancing age, it’s safe to consider today’s Nice Price or No Dice Audi S6 Avant to be a classic car. Despite that designation, it’s also an eminently practical car, offering three rows and plenty of storage. let’s see what such desirable discord might just be worth.

When you were a little kid, you might have been read Dr. Seuss’s inspirational storybook, Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Perhaps instead, you’ve read it to your own kids. Or maybe to your fur babies. I don’t know, I’m not here to judge.

If you need to go places — especially those requiring off-pavement adventure — you could do far worse than to do so in something like yesterday’s 2002 Nissan Xterra. With its supercharged V6 and pickup-based 4WD, it looked to be a capable go-most-anywhere truck. A $4,400 asking price sealed the deal for those of you who took Mr. Geisel at his word, earning the Xterra an exciting 77 percent Nice Price win.

Dr. Seuss made his fame by creating characters and worlds that are at once whimsical and weirdly wonderful. When I think about it, that’s sort of how Audi used to make cars. Take as an example this 1995 Audi S6 Avant. This car has AWD, a five-cylinder turbocharged engine, and a five-speed manual transmission. That’s all wrapped in a practical and timelessly-designed wagon body that offers three rows of seating. See? Wonderfully weird.

At one time, Audi was making all kinds of great, slightly oddball cars just like this. The thing is, it didn’t make a whole lot of them. This one is claimed to be just one of 459 sold in the U.S. for 1995. That’s appreciably scarce.

There’s a lot to like here too, even on top of the car’s eclectic nature. The S6 — formerly S4 — was made available with either the 227-horsepower 20-valve 2.2-liter five or a brawnier ( but heavier) 4.2-liter V8. This car has the five-pot and what the seller says is a “stage 1 chip.” According to the ad, the engine “runs strong” and the car “tracks straight.”

It’s also seen some recent work, including the replacement of the water pump and timing belt. That service, however, resulted in the car suffering water damage that required removal and airing of the interior and the loss of the power door lock mechanisms. Other issues on this 161,000-mile Avant include oil weeping and a mystery coolant drip that apparently defies detection.

There are aesthetic issues as well. The paint is faded on all the horizontal surfaces, while chips and scratches mar other panels. Taken as a whole, it’s a bit of a war wagon patina which might actually appeal to some. The interior shows its age as well, but it’s not too bad.

The A/C and sunroof are said to work without issue, which is a plus. The third row also looks to be in terrific shape. The car comes with a clean title despite the water intrusion. That was most likely addressed without the involvement of the insurer.

Taken as a whole, the car is a mad mix of beat-upon and seemingly well-cared-for. Would it be nice if it were in better overall shape? Of course, it would. But how long would it take to find another, better condition unicorn?

We don’t have that kind of time as we have to vote on this Audi’s $14,995 price tag. What’s your take on this bruised beauty and that asking? Does that seem like a fair price considering the car’s kit and condition? Or, for that much, would you “86” this S6?

You decide!

Denver, Colorado, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

