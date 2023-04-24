At $4,400, Is This Supercharged 2002 Nissan Xterra an Extra Good Deal?

For today’s Nice Price or No Dice contest, we’re looking at a supercharged, manual transmission Nissan Xterra that’s a little rough around the edges . Will its price leave us feeling a little rough about this 4x4, too ?

There’s a general consensus that you can’t go wrong with a Miata. However, with values steadily climbing on the first-generation (NA) cars that haven’t been put through the wringer, it might be the second (NB) generation cars that are in the sweet spot right now. The 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata we puzzled over last Friday was a fine example. Seemingly well-maintained and looking to be in good shape, it asked $9,995 to drive off in. Apparently, that price didn’t drive off very many of you, as we saw the Miata come away with a solid 57 percent Nice Price win.

There’s nothing more frustrating than not having the right tool for the job. When it comes to tackling off-road adventures, the right tool is a capable 4x 4, preferably one that can wear the chips and scrapes from such adventures as badges of honor.

This 2002 Nissan Xterra might be just such a tool. It does, after all, have a few of those scabby badges. It also has a few decals and an issue with its front bumper that allows it to stand out in a crowd.

Nissan first introduced the Xterra for the 1999 model year as a smaller and more basic 4WD wagon, slotting in below the larger and more fancy-pants Pathfinder. Like the Pathfinder, from the B-pillar forward, the model shares much of its structure and mechanicals with the Frontier compact pickup. From there back, however, it has a wagon body that’s immediately identifiable for its stepped-roof design and asymmetrical tailgate. That design allows for stadium seating in the back, and a stepped roof rack that can provide for a gear basket in front and versatle cross bars in the back.

Being a 2002 model, this one shows off the Xterra’s first design refresh. The changes included switching out the initial version’s rectangular headlamps for squircle units above a slightly massaged front bumper. That’s all a bit of a mess on this one since the seller says the bumper is aftermarket. Really, it seems to be the grille that’s the issue as it doesn’t fit either the bumper or the space below the squircle lights. As long as nothing is actively falling off, I guess it’s a wash.

It’s what lives behind that fractured grille that’s where this Xterra really gets the party started. That’s a 3.3-liter VG33ER V6 topped with an Eaton M62 twin-scroll supercharger. As equipped, this Xterra manages a decent 210 horsepower and 231 lb-ft of torque. Making the most of those numbers is a five-speed manual with a fresh-as-the-dew clutch and a part-time 4WD system featuring a high/low center diff.

According to the ad, the truck “runs and drives great with no mechanical problems.” It has a nominal 173,000 miles under its belt, a clear title, and a clean bill of health from the emission testers. The ad touts that it is free of leaks or CELs. Even the A/C blows cold. On the downside, the stereo is kaput and there’s a crack in the windshield that likely will require its replacement at some point.

And then there’s the wear and tear. Visually, the truck looks a little frayed around the edges. We already noted the issue with the front bumper. The back bumper also suffers from a crack on one endcap and some general discoloring. One wheel is missing a center cap and there are a few places where the paint has gone AWOL. Nothing looks to be a deal killer, and as an off-roader, it just looks like it’s living its best life.

The interior has faired better, with nothing appearing out of sorts save for the headliner that looks like it’s being helped out in places. The cat-head gear knob is a nice bit of frippery as well.

If someone was looking for a solid and capable weekend warrior for off-road adventures, this Xterra might just fit the bill. That is, of course, if the $4,400 asking price doesn’t rain on that parade.

What do you say, is $4,400 a fair deal for this kind of rough Nissan 4x 4 considering its kit and capabilities? Or, does that price make this Xterra too “extra?”

You decide!

Denver, Colorado, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.