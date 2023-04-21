At $9,995, Is This 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata an Acceptable Answer?

The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Mazda MX-5 wants the car gone by tomorrow as they have found another car to buy and are in need of the cash. Let’s see if this Miata’s price will help them move the metal.

We looked yesterday at a rare saffron-hued 1998 Volvo V70R that was offered at a price of $6,500, OBO (Or Best Offer). Most of you focused on the OBO part of that price, with many comments noting that the car was too worn to command the full asking. In the end, that price OBO’d its way to a 61 percent N o Dice loss.

The Volvo V70R represents a pretty iconic car for the Swedish automaker. Many car companies have such iconic, brand-defining cars and trucks. In the case of Porsche, it’s the evergreen 911. Ford has both the Mustang and F-150. At Chevy, the Corvette leads the parade. But what about Mazda? What of that company’s models would be considered the pride of Hiroshima? I think there could be arguments made for both the RX-7 and MX-5 Miata to take that crown. For today’s concern, let’s focus on the Miata.

The only problem is that our Miata is a 2000 MX-5 NB, in Emerald Mica over a black cloth interior. None of that is bad on the face of it. The issue is that the second-generation (NB) Miata is consider — totally unfairly — to be the red-headed stepchild of the Miata line.

The general consensus among purists is that the NB has too much more of almost everything — weight, hips, and unnecessary features — while lacking the first (NA) generation’s most endearing feature: pop-up headlamps. Blame global pedestrian safety standards for the loss of the retractible lights. In compensation for their loss, the NB Miata is actually more aerodynamic with its flush-lensed lamps than the earlier car, despite being a bit fatter through the hips.

The fact that the NA editions are so revered has made NB values appear somewhat depressed by comparison. Here’s the thing (lean in, folks), they are pretty much better, easier to live with cars in almost every way. Yes, the NB did gain about 120 pounds over its predecessor, but the 140 horses its 1.8-liter DOHC- four makes is a nice bump over the earlier edition’s 133 ponies.

This one comes with a clean title, a mere 98,500 miles on the ticker, and the optional all-weather hardtop.

Visually, it all looks impressively clean, with the only obvious complaint being paint failure on the plastic center caps of the wheels. The cabin appears to have minimal wear and tear as well, and rocks the Nardi wheel and an aftermarket stereo. Below the latter lies the shift knob for the five-speed stick that’s shiny from use.

According to the seller, preparations for the sale included the replacement of the timing belt, cam cover gasket, plugs, and radiator. The car apparently also has a new catalytic converter, based on the description. Those are all pretty big ticket items.

The asking price for this seemingly well-kept and desirably equipped MX-5 is $9,995, including the hard cap. The seller claims to have had offers for the hardtop alone but wants to move the car as a package, and not in parts. They say they want everything gone by tomorrow as they have another car they are hot to buy, and want that cold hard cash to seal that deal.

What’s your take on this NB and that $9,995 price tag? Does that seem like a deal even if this is a lesser (because it’s greater) Miata? Or, hard top or not, is that just too much to face those sad fixed lights on a daily basis?

You decide!

Washington, DC Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to S. R. Gooch for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at remslie@kinja.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.

