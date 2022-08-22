While traditional police-spec trucks have typically been called “Paddy Wagons, ” today’s Nice Price or No Dice Expedition XLT is more of a mobile tactical command center. Let’s see how much moolah it can rightfully command.

To say that last Friday’s 1986 Pontiac Fiero with an Artero body kit generated antipathy is an understatement. More accurate might be to say it generated animosity. Or maybe outright anger. The coup de grâce for the car was its $11,500 asking price. That engendered an even angrier 98 percent No Dice loss.

Over the years there have been a lot of interesting vehicles that have been pressed into police service. We’re all no doubt familiar with Dubai’s famous Lamborghini cop cars, which are obviously intended to make being a cop in hotter-n-hell Dubai a not totally awful experience. In France, the rural police force is called the Gendarmerie nationale and last year it purchased 26 Alpine A110 sports cars for patrol and pursuit duties.

Here in America, no manufacturer is perhaps more closely affiliated with law enforcement than the Ford Motor Company. That’s not surprising when you consider that the company released its first Police-package vehicle back in 1950, making it the first carmaker to specifically serve the civil service market. The official Interceptor name came to be just a year later in 1951, anointing the specially-tuned flathead V8 available in the cars.

Today, Ford continues that tradition, offering a slew of law enforcement trucks, utilities, and “prisoner transport” vans. Conspicuous by their absence, however, Ford no longer offers any sort of police “car.”

Remarkably, the company does offer a Police Interceptor package on the massive Expedition SUV, and today we get to look at a 2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4X4 that carries the package, as well as having a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Externally, this 155,000-mile Expedition really does look the cop car part in the way that only plain-wrap vehicles can. It sports a bull bar up in front, painted steel wheels all around, and lots of bright LED lights sprinkled in places where they’d be most useful.

Inside, the Police package changes are even more noticeable. These include a column shift for the transmission, a center column delete, and an installed radio and light show control panel between the seats . S witches and mics on that activate the aforementioned 300-watt PA and siren system . The big wagon also comes with a 110-volt power inverter, remote control roof-top spotlight, and a lockable storage unit in the back with a slide-out drawer, among other goodies.

Under the hood lies a 310 horsepower Triton 5.4 liter 24V V8 which is paired with an electronically-controlled six-speed automatic and Control Trac full-time four-wheel drive. That gives the Expedition a towing capacity of over 9,000 pounds. New tires make sure that all those pounds get plenty of traction.

The seller describes the truck’s condition as “good” in the ad. It’s noted that the Ford comes with a clean title as well . Overall, it appears to be in decent shape, with no obvious bodywork issues and showing expected levels of wear and tear (although no actual tears) on the interior.

This is a unique vehicle that trades some utility (switching the third row for the lock box) for a lot of interesting if unnecessary features. For someone, that will be a match made in heaven. For the rest of us, it’s a $12,995 truck and we now need to get our thinking caps on and decide if this former civil servant is civilly priced at that amount.

What do you say, is this Police Interceptor Expedition worth that $12,995 asking as it sits? Or, for that much, could it not even get arrested in this town?

You decide!



