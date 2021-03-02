Crash Between Ford Expedition Carrying 25 People And Semi Truck Leaves At Least 13 Dead

Screenshot : ONSCENE.TV / YouTube ( Other

A Ford Expedition traveling on a Southern California highway crashed into a semi truck carrying gravel Tuesday . Authorities believe that the SUV was carrying 25 people and unfortunately, at least 13 were killed in the crash and others are injured.



This breaking news comes to us from KTLA 5 and while not much is known, the details are heartbreaking .

The crash took place about 100 miles east of San Diego and 11 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. An early report from hospital officials stated that 27 people were in the SUV and 15 were killed. However, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said that 12 people died on scene and one more at the hospital. Footage of the crash scene was released by ONSCENE.TV:

California Highway Patrrol said it is not clear what caused the crash. From KTLA 5:

It’s unclear if the SUV had stopped at a stop sign before crossing into the path of the semitruck around 6:15 a.m., Watson said. The truck struck the left side of the SUV, which appeared to have been pushed off the road.

One thing is for sure, the Ford Expedition was not meant to carry so many people:

“Obviously, that vehicle’s not meant for that many people,” Watson said. “It’s unfortunate that that many people were put into that vehicle because there’s not enough safety constraints to safely keep those people in that vehicle.” He said numerous people were ejected. The SUV was a Ford Expedition that would typically seat eight to nine people legally.

It’s harvest season in the area and Macario Mora, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection in Yuma and El Centro, believes the passengers of the SUV could have been farmworkers:

He said the immigration status of those in the SUV was unknown and being investigated. “It was an unusual number of people in an SUV, but we don’t know who they were,” Mora said, adding that they could have been farmworkers.

Border Patrol is assisting law enforcement with investigating the crash. This is a developing story and we’ll update this post when more information becomes available.