If you’re indecisive about what color Mustang to get, then today’s Nice Price or No Dice GT is the pony for you. Let’s see whether that unique paint scheme is worth dropping a cool ten-grand.

I can’t explain exactly why, but the episode of MythBusters that I most clearly remember is the one in which Adam and Jamie attempted — successfully, I might add — to polish a turd. I was reminded of that episode by reading the comments on yesterday’s amazingly clean and original 1983 Plymouth Sapporo. While not a turd, precisely, the Plymouth-name-only was seen by many of you to be an extremely well-kept example of what was also an extremely low-value car. That made its $21,900 asking price untenable for the vast majority of you, resulting in an overwhelming 90 percent No Dice loss. Hey, you can’t blame the seller for trying, right?

Today’s 1987 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT is trying as well. What it’s trying to do exactly isn’t immediately evident, however. The Mus tang’s most interesting aspect is obviously the trifecta of colors it has been painted. I t has a lot going on underneath the choose-your-own-adventure color scheme as well .

First off, the ad for the ‘Stang is pretty-dang funny, even if a bit uncomfortably frat-bro in its tone. To wit, the seller opens it with this statement:

When this thing drives down the street bald eagles circle overhead.The ghosts of dead presidents souls are trapped inside this car. (not the band) If you like women wearing clothes LOOK ELSEWHERE. Clothes fall off when this drives by. No Mullet? this car is NOT for you. ‘Murica.

Now, I’ve always felt that the mullet is a hairstyle more closely associated with people who drive a Camaro and spell it, Camero. But then again , who am I to judge?

Right after that audience establishing intro, the seller gets into the meat and taters of the car. That info includes an em-dashed list of updates and info regarding the car. It’s extensive and notes not only the replacement of normal wear items like weatherstripping and carpets but also mechanical updates to the Windsor small block under the hood.

These include a new cam and header-equipped exhaust, along with an aftermarket distributor and all-new ignition wiring. On the maintenance side of the house, the power steering pump has been replaced, along with other pulleys and the belt that drives the lot. The brake booster has also been replaced although by the picture of it in the ad, the primary tool used to do so was a pair of Vise-Grips.

The bodywork looks straight and without any major issues aside from some panel gap discrepancies that probably originated at the factory. That odd-job paint scheme that covers it is apparently a few years old and suffers some wear here and there. Nothing major, it seems. The interior rocks a pair of Corbeau Forza buckets and a three-spoke aftermarket wheel. The back bench has been given the heave-ho freeing up space but limiting the car’s applicability as a ride-share carrier.

The cueball-topped Hurst shifter takes center stage here and looks pretty sexy with its snaky double angle and bright polished finish. It all looks reasonably tidy inside, but care should be given to getting in and out of those deep-dish seats as that looks like it would be a chore.

Mileage is a bit up in the air. The ad states “Car Shows 5700k miles but it was 157k miles and the engine was rebuilt 2600 miles ago and only ran 91 octane since then.” The ad’s copy additionally makes note of a rust-free body and a clean title, so there’s that.

The asking price is $10,000 and it’s now incumbent upon all of you to judge both car and price so we can determine its fate. What do you think, is this multi-hued Mustang worth that kind of scratch with all its mods? Or, does the Tricolore paint and aftermarket shenanigans actually detract from the value?

You decide!

Des Moines, Iowa, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Norswede for the hookup!

