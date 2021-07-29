Nothing says “I’m here for a good time not a long time” like buying a $50,000,000 penthouse at the top of Miami’s Aston Martin Residences. Aston will even throw in a Vulcan.



Scheduled to be completed in 2022, the residences are in a 66-story tower. Over 391 residences will be in the building when it’s fully completed along with various lounges, bars, and what would a place like this be without a yacht marina?



This week, the building revealed its seven penthouses. They start on the 56th floor with sizes starting at 8,800 sq. ft. and going up from there. Prices range from $16.7 to $25 million. There are smaller penthouses for the less. Well if less means no less than 3,600 sq. ft. and prices starting at $5.5 million.

The jewel of the Aston Martin Residences sits at the top of the building. For $50 million you get a sprawling 27,000 sq. ft. seven-bedroom tri-level penthouse. This thing spans floors 63 through 65. As you’d expect, for that kind of money this is a palace. In addition to eight bathrooms, there are six powder rooms, a full wait staff, a gym, spa, outside terrace, den, and a pool. But it gets better.

They throw in an Aston Martin Vulcan. That’s right. Drop $50 million on a penthouse, get a $2.3 million hypercar. And since the Vulcan was pretty much track only (7.0-liter 820 horsepower V12? It better be track only) buyers get an exclusive membership to a track club with behind the wheel instruction.



If you’re a hedge fund manager, drug baron, or just rich from some other more obscure source of wealth, act quick. Aston Martin says 70 percent of the building is already sold.

