The Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami is almost done after a series of delays pushed the luxury condo project behind schedule twice. Aston Martin’s 66-story tower was due for completion in 2021, then 2022. Now, Aston says the high rise will be done in early 2023, but the tower’s biggest penthouse remains unsold, so the company is sweetening the deal with a free Aston Martin Vulcan.



Well, “free” may not be the best term since the penthouse will already be listed at $59 million, according to Automotive News. But depending on the current value of the Aston Martin Vulcan (originally $2.3 million), then maybe it’s a good deal for all those Miami moguls in the market for both a penthouse and a rare supercar. I just hope the Vulcan included in the sale isn’t the same boring color as the Vulcan on display at the Aston Martin Residences Sales Center.

In any case, the keys to one of just 24 Aston Martin Vulcans in the world will change hands in the sale of the three-story penthouse, which is fitting for the British carmaker and budding real-estate company. The triplex penthouse sits at the top of the tower, taking up the 63rd, 64th and 65th floors. It has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a wrap-around terrace. It comes with its own private pool, while overlooking yet another infinity pool for residents on the 55th floor. The penthouse has a total of 19,868-square feet of indoor space, plus another 7,323-square feet outdoors. No private elevator and garage for that Vulcan, though, unlike the Bentley Residences, also in Miami. Oh, well.



The penthouse reportedly comes with a 10-pound collectors edition book detailing the design and development of the triplex, and matching lectern for the big book. In case you want to hold an impromptu lecture on the penthouse, I guess. Aston Martin and development partner, G and G, even commissioned a ten-piece orchestra to write an original score for the space. So, not only does the penthouse come with a Vulcan, but it also comes with a soundtrack.

There are also all the amenities luxury condos come with — a gym, spa, and sauna, among other things. And since it’s Miami, there’s a marina with private access to the Atlantic for your yacht. The more you look at it, the more it sounds like that fully carbon fiber, 831 horsepower Aston Martin Vulcan will be a freebie thrown in for the future owner of the penthouse. But, hey, if that’s what it takes to set you apart from your neighbors in the 391-unit building, then free Vulcan it is. All other condos are nearly sold out, with 97 percent of residences accounted for. Prices started at $750,000 for a 700-square foot studio.