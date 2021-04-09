Park The Bentley In Your Apartment In This 60-Story Miami Luxury Tower

Image : Bentley

Luxury brands are always looking for more and more obscene products to unleash on the moneyed few. First, it was Aston Martin with its luxury condos, then it was LA penthouses throwing in a free McLaren lease.



Now witness the planned Bentley Residences: a 60-story residential tower that, if completed, will be the tallest beachfront property in the country.

Bentley is partnering with South Florida developer Dezer Development and architectural firm Sieger Suarez Architects to design and build the tower. When it’s completed in 2026, the tower will be 749 feet tall (60 stories) and have over 200 luxury apartments. The apartments’ overall design will be greatly influenced by Bentley and what the brand is all about. Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark says that the interior and exterior spaces will be “...rooted in authenticity, sustainability, and innovation.”

The garages are the real kicker here. In most multistory residences, vehicle parking is under the building, down at least a level or two. Not with the Bentley Residences. Instead, each residence will feature its own, in-residence multicar garage. That’s wild.

In what Bentley is describing as “...the ultimate statement in exclusivity and privacy,” these in-residence garages will feature custom car elevators that go straight to your residence. This will be in addition to all the other luxury features you’d expect from a place like this. Bentley says that the residences will have amenities such as private balconies, pools, saunas, gyms and spas. The interior of the building will feature whiskey bars and restaurants as well as a communal garden that “promotes a sense of calm.”



Image : Bentley

Bentley claims the building will be environmentally sound, with it having minimal impact on the local wildlife and environment. Materials used in constructing the tower will be locally and sustainably sourced. A good move, if true, but I find this to be a pretty clueless move on the part of Bentley. You can’t really claim sustainability when you’re building something like this. I mean people will literally be able to store their cars hundreds of feet in the air with direct personal access to them.

No word on pricing yet, as completion is still five years away. But you know these things won’t be cheap.

