If You Buy This L.A. Penthouse, You Get A Free McLaren

Image : McLaren Media

Southern California’s real estate market is trash. Everything is overpriced and not enough affordable housing is being built. Of course, plenty of housing is being built for the well off, like this outrageous new luxury property where if you spend enough on a condo, you’ll get a McLaren thrown in for free.



Advertisement

Image : Pendry Residences

Called the Pendry Residences and developed by Montage Hotels & Resorts, it’s a complex of 40 upscale penthouses in West Hollywood right off the historic Sunset strip. If I had the means, I’d probably buy one.



Advertisement

Of course, just building some nice condos isn’t enough to compete for the kinds of buyers who live in a place like this. So the latest trend is luxury developers trying to outdo each other by throwing in outrageous extras. From free private jet memberships with Jetsmarter to a whole service staff specifically for you, the perks just get better as you spend more money.



Image : Pendry Residences

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

The prices at Pendry start at $9.1 million. That gets you a penthouse that’s just under three thousand sq. ft. with three bedrooms. To get the Mclaren though, you’ll need to spring for the gated five car 1,700 sq. ft. garage option. Only then do you get the one year lease on a 765LT. Did I mention that garage is accessible by a private in residence elevator?

Image : Aston Martin Residences

Advertisement

Remember that one upmanship between developers I mentioned? Well, if you don’t like the Mclaren, you can head to Miami. There the Aston Martin Residences are under construction. If you purchase one of their $5.3 million dollar condos, you get an Aston Martin DB11 for free. Don’t like the DB11? You can choose the DBX SUV instead.