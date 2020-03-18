Are You Ludacris?

Photo : All Photos Credit Acura

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars.

That is, have you ever owned an Acura Legend? Ludacris is famous for still owning his, a testament to the classic 1990s sporty luxury sedan/coupe combo, complete with V6 power and a manual transmission. But I wonder, is the car actually all that great to drive and to own?



Certainly nostalgia is a big part of why Luda would keep the Legend around, but I like to think the Legend is still a very good car. If you ordered the right version (the Type II coupe would be my ideal) you could get these with a six-speed manual and 230 horsepower from its 3.2-liter V6, mounted front-to-back.

Was it a rear-wheel-drive car like the longitudinal engine layout suggested? Nope! Front-drive, but that’s not as bad as your average internet commenter would have you believe. I used to own a similar 1990s V6, manual Japanese luxury car (a five-speed ES300) and its no-powersliding problem is nothing a little rallycross can’t fix.



They weren’t the lightest cars, at around 3,500 or 3,600 pounds depending on how you ordered them, but I don’t doubt they were quick.

What I wonder is how they struck the balance between feeling sporty and feeling comfortable. Where did these cars fall between the luxury/sporty dichotomy? Did you ever own one? Was it as durable and reliable as you expected? Let us know, and post a picture and tell us your mileage, too!