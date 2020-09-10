Drive Free or Die.
jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Image: VW do Brasil

Any day is a good day to look at a Brazilian VW SP-2, right? Of course it is. While they always looked way quicker than they were, these Type 3-powered treats did manage to have that crucial quality every sports car owner craves: two trunks. Damn, I love these.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Yes the are good looking, a bit of sonnett and z car vibe. Imaging getting one here and putting a very modded engine in it and having a blast.