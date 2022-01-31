Are you bummed out that us Americans won’t be getting the new Toyota Land Cruiser — and that even if we were, we’d have to wait at least four years to get one ? Are the new Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro and Lexus LX600 just not going to cut it for you? Well, there’s some good news for you, very specific person. You can make your old Land Cruiser look new again.



There seems to be a new body kit meant to turn their 200 series Land Cruiser into a 300 series lookalike. Cars coops reports the bodykit is made by GBT Body Kits in China and can be ordered on Alibaba for delivery here in the states. And, y’know , it doesn’t look half bad. Sure it’s not a perfect match with the new LC — but it’s pretty close!

The he adlights are a touch too big, even though they’re styled like the new ones. The front grille, however, looks pretty spot on, as do the bumper inserts on both sides. It’s not perfect, but then again who is?



The LC300 copycat is even better out back. The new tailgate and taillights took pretty close to the real thing. That’s about as high as praise gets for a Chinese body kit.

Obviously, sitting behind a computer screen means we have no real idea how good the quality of the package is, but life is about gambles anyway. That gamble will cost you $5,500 — unless you order five or more for your fleet of LC200s, at which point you’ll get a discount.

That’s not cheap , but when you consider the price of a new Land Cruiser — paired with the fact you cannot get one here no matter what — it isn’t too bad.