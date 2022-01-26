Fifteen years: That’s how long the second-generation Toyota Sequoia had been on the market. Aside from a small refresh in 2017, its been largely untouched. Until now. Toyota has redesigned the Sequoia for 2023 to bring it more in line with the 21st century.

The design is all-new but familiar. Everything we’ve seen on the all-new Tundra is here, right down to that big- ass front grille ( it does look slightly smaller here). Even though the Sequoia is damn near a Tundra with seats in the bed (both ride on the same TNGA-F platform shared with the Land Cruiser/Lexus LX), there are key differences.



The big news is the nod towards efficiency. As big as Toyota has been in promoting hybrid tech and fuel efficiency, the Sequoia has never been that... efficient. The last gen made do with a 5.7-liter V8 that was shared with the Tundra and got 13 mpg city/17 highway. The new Sequoia still shares an engine with the Tundra. But in a surprising move, Toyota has given it the efficient option: the twin-turbo i- Force Max Hybrid setup is the only engine option. With a 10- speed automatic, it makes 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. Toyota says the engine is capable of electric-only operation at speeds up to 18 mph.



The suspension has also been modernized, with a solid rear axle suspension replacing the independent setup from before.

TRD goodies will be available in the form of either the TRD Pro trim, which sees things like a front skid plate, light bar, and FOX bypass shocks or TRD packages available on the base SR5 and Limited trims. Buyers will be able to choose either TRD Sport or TRD Off- Road packs. The Sport is more of an appearance package while the off-road package comes with things like a locking differential, crawl control, and a multi-terrain select system.



Oh and that interior! It ha s FINALLY been redesigned, with Toyota bringing it out of the Obama administration and into the 2020 s. A huge 14-inch screen on the Capstone trim is accented by real American Walnut instead of t hat cheap, aftermarket-looking wood trim.



While no pricing has been released yet, the 2023 Sequoia is set to go on sale this summer in SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Capstone trims.