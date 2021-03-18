ShopSubscribe
A 2021 BMW M4 Coupe Just Arrived In My Driveway. What Do You Want To Know?

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Illustration for article titled A 2021 BMW M4 Coupe Just Arrived In My Driveway. What Do You Want To Know?
Photo: Jason Torchinsky
So the press car fairies just dropped this off, with the sound of a harp glissando and some sparkly bits, in my crappy gravel driveway. A fresh, vapor-colored 2021 BMW M4 Coupe. A manual one. What do you want to know about it?

So far, I took it for a quick drive and I already found myself driving like a delighted asshole it’s fast and gleefuly loud and a hell of a lot of fun. Got one thumbs up and a neck-swivel from the nearby gearheads.

Also, the face is growing on me. In person, it’s not so naked-mole-rat ugly, somehow. I think I actually like it?

Anyway, let me know what you’re curious about, and I’ll do my best to get you answers!

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

1995droptopz
1995droptopz

How much krill does it consume while driving?