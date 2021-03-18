A 2021 BMW M4 Coupe Just Arrived In My Driveway. What Do You Want To Know?

Photo : Jason Torchinsky

So the press car fairies just dropped this off, with the sound of a harp glissando and some sparkly bits, in my crappy gravel driveway. A fresh, vapor-colored 2021 BMW M4 Coupe . A manual one. What do you want to know about it?

So far, I took it for a quick drive and I already found myself driving like a delighted asshole — it’s fast and gleefuly loud and a hell of a lot of fun. Got one thumbs up and a neck-swivel from the nearby gearheads.

Also, the face is growing on me. I n person, it’s not so naked-mole-rat ugly, somehow. I think I actually like it?

Anyway, let me know what you’re curious about, and I’ll do my best to get you answers!