Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.

The New 2021 BMW M3 And M4 Have Leaked And Maybe If You're Pregnant Don't Look Right At Them

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:BMW
BMWLeaksCar Design
115
Save
undefined
Photo: BMW (even if they wanted it later.

The new 2021 BMWs M3 and M4 are not supposed to be officially released until tomorrow, but images of them have been leaked in various places around the internet, so the inner peace we all once enjoyed before having seen these new BMWs has been shortened by a day. Sorry. Based on these pictures, it looks like BMW is really doubling down into the naked mole rat/Tycho Brahe without his fake brass nose look, for better or worse.

Advertisement
undefined
Photo: BMW (even if they wanted it later

BMW just teased the new cars yesterday, when they shared on Twitter some images of the cars emerging from the steaming cauldron of frogsbane that their coven of highly-trained Bavarian witches used to develop new BMWs:

Advertisement

The leaked pictures show a green M4 sedan and a pleasingly yellow M3 coupe. Interestingly, BMW has chosen to show them with license plates in place, a refreshing change from previous images that have used cheater transparent license plates and other unrealistic props.

G/O Media may get a commission
Astro A50 Wireless Gen 4 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
Astro A50 Wireless Gen 4 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)
Illustration for article titled The New 2021 BMW M3 And M4 Have Leaked And Maybe If Youre Pregnant Dont Look Right At Them
Photo: BMW (even if they wanted it later

We’ve seen plenty of hints at the design in concept cars, and it still has a strong resemblance to a naked mole rat, only now the dividing bar between the massive kidney grilles is body-colored, and not black.

Advertisement
undefined
Graphic: Jason Torchinsky/BMW/a mole

At best I guess I can say the front end looks determined and aggressive; at worst it’s simply ugly, a mean-looking, squinty monster, a face missing the cartilage of the nose like the Red Skull, malevolent and cruel, with fussy origami-folds in the lower air intake and scowling headlight units with hexagonal-ish DRLs.

Advertisement
undefined
Photo: BMW (even if they wanted it later

Sometimes I look at it and it’s not that bad; I like this shot and the heat extraction vents on the hood.

Advertisement
undefined
Photo: BMW (even if they wanted it later

The side profile isn’t bad, and I like the pronounced wheel bulges and that cutaway vent behind the front wheel. The lower rear facia seems needlessly busy, and a bit like the car is pooping out a smaller car.

Advertisement
undefined
Photo: BMW (even if they wanted it later

The roofline and proportions of the coupé are good, I think, clean and not overdone.

Advertisement
undefined
Photo: BMW (even if they wanted it later

One interior shot was leaked, and it shows a nice embrace of color, with body-colored elements on the upper part of the seats, and contrasting color on the seats themselves and the lower dash. I like this part!

Advertisement

I’m sure these things will be a blast to drive, with RWD/manual versions planned and straight-sixes making close to 500 horsepower, and, when you drive them, you won’t have to look at that front end at all!

Maybe these will be responsible for a rebirth of the car bra. I mean, we’re all wearing face masks as it is, right?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Here's Why A Monorail Kind Of Sucks

You Should Definitely Be Watching 'Long Way Up' Whether You Like Motorcycles Or Not

All The Wacky Submarine Terms You Never Knew You Wanted To Know

Let's Talk About Your Windshield Wiper Attitude

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Adrian van Hooydonk makes Chris Bangle look like Michelangelo