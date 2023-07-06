The Ford Maverick Hybrid Is Now A $1,500 Option For 2024

Ford dropped a bombshell when it introduced the Maverick. Here was a smallish pickup with a hybrid engine that the company was going to sell for just over $20,000. We couldn’t believe it. Fast forward a couple of years, and Ford bit off more than they could chew. An insane customer response combined with supply chain issues mean that the company can’t keep up with demand. Now, that once-cheap truck isn’t quite the value it was once promised to be. The 2024 Ford Maverick is getting some upgrades that might frustrate buyers : you’ll have to open your wallet if you want that hybrid engine.

First hinted at by Ford Authority and confirmed to Ford by The Drive, for the 2024 model year, the Maverick loses its hybrid engine as standard.

Instead, the 2.0-liter Ecoboost I4 will serve as the Maverick’s standard engine. Including destination, that new base model starts at $24,995. The Maverick Hybrid is now an up charge that costs $1,500 more at $26,495.

This change might put a wrench in a lot of people’s car- buying plans. The Maverick Hybrid proved to be way more popular than Ford anticipated. Estimates from the Maverick Truck Club owners forums from late 2022 put Maverick Hybrid demand at 80 percent. Meanwhile, Ford estimated that just 35 percent of the Maverick orders it was building were h ybrids. For 2024, don’t expect things to get better. Ford has said that buyers who want their truck faster would be better off ordering an Ecoboost model.



Other updates for the 2024 Maverick are less extreme but still surprising. Ford Authority reports that some kind of street performance package is coming, though I wouldn’t count on it being a Maverick ST — but one can dream. Order banks for the 2024 Maverick should open soon. For those of you who are ready to dive in and navigate that mess of ordering and waiting, I say good luck to you

