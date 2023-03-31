2023 Jeep E-Bike: What Do You Want to Know?

I’ve been in the US for nearly two years now, and I still haven’t had a chance to drive a Jeep. Thankfully, that’s all about to change as one that’s been neatly packed away in a big cardboard box has just turned up at my apartment.



Obviously, that either means I have a massive apartment or it’s not the kind of Jeep you’re thinking of, and I’m afraid it’s the latter. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t an exciting delivery, as propped up in a corner of my apartment is a Jeep e-bike that I’m going to be testing out for a few weeks.

So, before I unpack and start assembling this rugged electric mountain bike, I want to know what you’d love to find out about this e-bike.

Let’s start by talking about what this bike actually is. It’s an e-MTB that’s been made in partnership between Jeep and Colorado-based Quietkat. The full-suspension model comes with a nine-speed Sram setup, Tektro four-piston hydraulic disc brakes and a pair of chunky 26-inch tires front and back.

As this is an e-bike, it also comes with a 14.5 AH battery, which has been paired with a mid-drive motor. The Jeep e-bike is available with a 750 W or 1,000 W motor, and this one came with the bigger power unit.

That battery and motor gives riders up to 44 miles of range, Quietkat claims, and a top speed of up to 20 mph with the motor running.

Over the next couple of weeks we’re going to try this bike out in all manner of settings. We’re going to head to the hills to find some muddy trails, try it out on gravel tracks and even see if its six inches of suspension travel is enough to smooth out the roads of New York City.

So, what would you like to know about this formidable ride? And if you’ve got any killer trail recommendations in New York, let us know.