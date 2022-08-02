Maserati is a bit of an anomaly these days. The firm seems intent on expanding its reach into the luxury SUV segment while also following other automakers down the path to electrification. But before the automaker goes all in on electrification and four-wheel drive, it strapped a V8 into its Ghibli sports sedan and lent me one to drive around New Jersey.



The V8-powered Ghibli is called the Trofeo, and it’s the new top-tier option for Maserati’s sports sedan. It’s a spec that can also be chosen for other cars in Maserati’s range, including the Levante and Quattroporte.

At the heart of each of these cars is a twin-turbo V8 engine with direct injection that kicks out 580 hp. Designed by Maserati and assembled by Ferrari in Maranello, that engine will power the Ghibli Trofeo to 60 mph in four seconds and on to a top speed of 203 mph.

To set the Trofeo apart from ‘regular’ Ghiblis on the road, Maserati has given the exterior styling a tweak to increase its aerodynamic capabilities. The car features a new hood with two vents to aid engine cooling, and Maserati says its aerodynamic coefficient is down to just 0.29, a 7% improvement on the original model.



This slippery new exterior is also festooned with ample carbon fiber trim pieces, new 21-inch wheels and, for the 2022 model year, a new Maserati logo on the front fascia and C-pillars.

Inside the model I’ll be testing are all the usual Maserati niceties, including a black leather finish with yellow stitching, vented seats and carbon fiber trim throughout.

I’m pretty excited to put the car through its paces. The plan is to head out of New York to the countryside in New Jersey and Philadelphia. Maybe a trip through some undulating roads around the Delaware Water Gap to see how it handles, as well as the highway and town-center driving that the Maserati owner is likely to put this car through.

The Ghibli Trofeo I’ll drive comes with a few aesthetic upgrades, such as painted brakes, carbon fiber interior trim and an Alcantara roof lining. There’s also a Bowers & Wilkins sound system and a few other options that bring its on the road price to $139,500.

So, for well into six figures, what would you like your super sedan to be able to do?