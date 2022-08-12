The Maserati Ghibli is going away in 2024. A Maserati rep confirmed to Australian outlet Drive that the Ghibli will be discontinued in 2024 to make room for a Quattroporte electric vehicle.

Maserati revealed the brand’s EV plans earlier this year, and they’re pretty optimistic. The brand expects to have a full electric lineup by 2025. The first of these new EVs will be an electric version of the recently introduced Grecale crossover coming next year.



The death of the Ghibli though isn’t surprising. In revealing its EV plans, it was hinted that the sedan’s recent refresh would be it s last. Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said the brand needed “a sedan, not two sedans.” Maserati Australia general manager Grant Barling confirmed that the Maserati is taking the same approach Acura did with the TL and TSX, by blending two cars into one. “The plan is for the Ghibli and Quattroporte to become one. So the Quattroporte will become a short-wheelbase [model] – Ghibli-sized, but called a Quattroporte, ” he said. I’m not sure why this wasn’t done from the beginning.



The Ghibli hasn’t been without its own problems either. Introduced in 2013 as a way to boost the brand’s sales volume, the car has had some questionable reliability over the years. It’s one of the reasons why it’s so popular with the balling on a budget crowd. Examples just five or six years old with less than 40,000 miles can be found all day for $30,000 and under.



The Ghibli also isn’t the only thing Maserati is losing. In the move to an EV lineup, the brand is also dropping its admittedly excellent Ferrari-sourced 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8.

