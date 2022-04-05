Official specifications for the Maserati Grecale Folgore — an all-electric SUV that is due some time next year — haven’t been released, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist, or at least, you know, targets. Those numbers reportedly are “over 500" for horsepower and “over 300" for range.

Advertisement

That’s according to Autoblog, which spoke to Maserati people, who said that the Grecale Folgore will have the same platform as the gas Grecale, and that it will have two electric motors and all-wheel drive. It will also have a 105-kilowatt-hour battery, which we already knew. The headline is the horsepower and range numbers though, which sound like what you can more or less expect from the upcoming Macan EV.

“We were able to install the battery pack in the lower part of the car while keeping the Giorgio platform, which is a very versatile architecture that can be multi-energy,” [Federico De Medio, Maserati’s head of vehicle validation] said. “I’ve heard people say, ‘It can’t underpin an EV!’ Well, you can clearly see that it can.” Maserati will rely on lightweight materials, like aluminum and carbon fiber, to partially offset the weight of the battery pack. It will give the Grecale a 400-volt electrical system, a solution chosen for its flexibility, and the motors that will power the SUV will not be the same units fitted to the Gran Turismo.

Maserati also says, quite amusingly , that they are continuing to invest in internal combustion tech, because even though Maserati also says that it will go all EV by 2030, it wants to sell more gas cars to customers before then. That makes Maser a bit of an outlier among luxury carmakers, though Maser is also small enough that it doesn’t much matter. Maserati’s bigger issue is getting people interested in Maserati to begin with.