Maserati's Got A 200 MPH Ghibli Now Hot Damn

A Maserati Trofeo (Italian for “Trophy”) is kind of like a BMW M or Mercedes AMG; it’s the Italian automaker’s hot-version trim. And new-for-2021 are Trofeo production performance versions of the Quattroporte and Ghibli sedans, both promising entry to the 200 mph club.



The Levante Trofeo SUV has of course been out for a couple of years. That vehicle will carry on. But now it’s joined by the Quattroporte Trofeo and Ghibli Trofeo, all of which will be powered by the same Maranello-made V8.

That engine, a 3.8-liter twin-turbo direct-injection deal, claims 580 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Yowza. And on the sedans, it’s paired with rear-wheel drive, which I really dig.

Photo : Maserati

Maserati says that’s enough HP to take the Ghibli and Quattroporte to just a fraction under 203 mph (YOW. ZA.) while the Levante is limited to a little under 190. Still pretty freaking fast for a semi sport utility vehicle. Or any road-legal passenger car at all, really.



While the engine’s made at Ferrari’s factory, the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo will be built at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP) at Grugliasco (Turin), and Levante Trofeo at the Mirafiori (Turin) plant according to a press release.

Photo : Maserati

That release also included some details on what makes these cars special besides the powerplant:



“Like Levante Trofeo, the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo also incorporate the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system, with a specific setup that guarantees enhanced driving dynamics, greater active safety and even more thrilling performance. The sedans have the Corsa button that sets the car for an even sportier driving style. Also included is Launch Control, a function that first appeared on Levante Trofeo, to unleash all the engine’s power and deliver breath-taking performance and an authentic Maserati driving experience.”

You’ll be able to spot a Maser with the Trofeo treatment by its extra hood ducts and red Trofeo emblem’ing.

Meanwhile, get a load of this fascinating shade of green the company decided to showcase the new Quat in. I mean, wow, right? It’s kind of like a satin emerald and I really like it. The red badges really pop right off of it, too.

Anyway if you’re smitten with that or any other aspect of these cars you can’t quite buy one yet but Maserati has a “send me marketing emails” link you can use to get notified when it goes on sale.



As for pricing, that’s TBD as well for the sedans. A Levante Trofeo lists at about $150,000, while a GTS is closer to $120,000. Since a Quattroporte GTS (which uses a less powerful tune of the same engine) starts at $126,990, I’d expect the Trof’ to ring up above $150,000 while the Ghibli should be considerably less.